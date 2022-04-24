Every fact you need to know about Julian Henry De Niro

Julian Henry De Niro was born on 20 October 1995. He is the son of one of America’s most
heavyweight actors Robert De Miro. Moreover, his mother too is a famous actress and model.
Mot only this his grandparents were also fabulous painters. Unlike all other celebrity children, he
prefers to keep a low profile status. Since now he doesn’t spring up in any field therefore his
income is not known yet. But according to a survey his father earned a net worth of $200 million
from his profession. He is enjoying his father’s inheritance and his hobbies include tasting
different cuisines and watching football.
Biography & Body Statistics
Full name: Julian Henry De Niro
Date of birth: October 20, 1995
Place of birth: New York, United States
Age: 26 years (As of 2022)
Horoscope: Capricorn
Nationality: American
Ethnicity: White
Religion: Christian
Height: 5 feet 9 inches or 175 cm
Weight: 65 kg or 143 lbs
Occupation: Entrepenuer, Celeb’s child
Education: Graduated from Univrsity of America
Parents: Robert De Niro, Toukie Smith
Siblings: Aaron Kendrick De Niro, Elliot De Niro, Raphael De Niro, Drena De Niro, Helen Grace
Grand-Parents: Henry Martin De Niro, Helen M. De Niro, Donald Admiral, Alice Caroline Groman
Instagram: @goldenboyjulio
Twitter: @goldenboyjulio
Facebook:
Net Worth: 3 Million US Dollars
Spouse/Girlfriend: Unknown
Facts about Julian Henry
● He entered this world on 20 October 1995 in the house of famous American actor Robert
De Niro and model Toukie Smith
● He has 5 other siblings named Aaron Kendrick De Niro, Elliot De Niro, Raphael De Niro,
Drena De Niro, and Helen Grace
● He is graduated from the Unversity of America
● Raphael and Drena De Niro followed the steps of their parents to enter the Showbiz
industry while Julian opted to start his own business for a living
● However, he tried his luck in acting with his role in James Franco’s film “In Dubious
Battle”, but have not appeared in any film or show after that
● His father Robert De Niro possesses a networth of 20 million USD from his acting career
while Julian has 3 million USD to his name made from his unknown business