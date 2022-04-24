Every fact you need to know about Julian Henry De Niro

Julian Henry De Niro was born on 20 October 1995. He is the son of one of America’s most

heavyweight actors Robert De Miro. Moreover, his mother too is a famous actress and model.

Mot only this his grandparents were also fabulous painters. Unlike all other celebrity children, he

prefers to keep a low profile status. Since now he doesn’t spring up in any field therefore his

income is not known yet. But according to a survey his father earned a net worth of $200 million

from his profession. He is enjoying his father’s inheritance and his hobbies include tasting

different cuisines and watching football.

Biography & Body Statistics

Full name: Julian Henry De Niro

Date of birth: October 20, 1995

Place of birth: New York, United States

Age: 26 years (As of 2022)

Horoscope: Capricorn

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: White

Religion: Christian

Height: 5 feet 9 inches or 175 cm

Weight: 65 kg or 143 lbs

Occupation: Entrepenuer, Celeb’s child

Education: Graduated from Univrsity of America

Parents: Robert De Niro, Toukie Smith

Siblings: Aaron Kendrick De Niro, Elliot De Niro, Raphael De Niro, Drena De Niro, Helen Grace

Grand-Parents: Henry Martin De Niro, Helen M. De Niro, Donald Admiral, Alice Caroline Groman

Instagram: @goldenboyjulio

Twitter: @goldenboyjulio

Facebook:

Net Worth: 3 Million US Dollars

Spouse/Girlfriend: Unknown

Facts about Julian Henry

● He entered this world on 20 October 1995 in the house of famous American actor Robert

De Niro and model Toukie Smith

● He has 5 other siblings named Aaron Kendrick De Niro, Elliot De Niro, Raphael De Niro,

Drena De Niro, and Helen Grace

● He is graduated from the Unversity of America

● Raphael and Drena De Niro followed the steps of their parents to enter the Showbiz

industry while Julian opted to start his own business for a living

● However, he tried his luck in acting with his role in James Franco’s film “In Dubious

Battle”, but have not appeared in any film or show after that

● His father Robert De Niro possesses a networth of 20 million USD from his acting career

while Julian has 3 million USD to his name made from his unknown business