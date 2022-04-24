Every fact you need to know about Patrick Labyorteaux

Patrick was an adopted son of the famous American actress Frances Marshall and the interior

designer, Ronald Labyorteaux. He was born on 22 July 1965 in California, USA. As being a part

of such a versatile family, Patrick has proved himself as an extraordinary t.v writer, producer,

and actor. He made his debut entry in the media with the flick ‘Mame’. His most Applauded

serial was ‘Little House on the Prairie’ where he played the role of Andrew Garvey. Moreover,

After establishing his career, he settled his married life by marrying Tina Albanese. Ater on, along

with his wife he started a benevolent charity organization “Youth Rescue Fund” which has raised

11 million for youth shelters across America.

Biography & Body Statistics

Name: Patrick Labyorteaux

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: July 22, 1965

Birthplace: Los Angeles, California, USA

Age: 56 years

Religion: Christian

Ethnicity: White

Zodiac Sign: Cancer

Nationally: American

Living in: California, United States

Occupation: TV Actor, Producer, and Writer

Networth: between 5 to 15 million US Dollars

Height: 5 feet 11 inches

Weight: 68 Kilograms

Known for: “Little House on the Prairie” (TV Series)

Education: Unknown

Spouse/Girlfriend: Tina Albanese (married since 1998)

Children: Jeau Bennett Labyorteaux

Siblings: Matthew Labyorteaux, Jane Laborteaux

Parents: Ronald Labyorteaux, Frances Marshall

Facts About Patrick Labyorteaux

● He prominent roles in films such as 2012: Ice Age, Summer School, Ski School,

Ghoulies III: Ghoulies Go to College, Heathers, Prince of Bel-Air, 3 Ninjas, Hollywood

Palms, The Stranger Beside Me, High Lonesome, The Last Frontier, Adventures in

Dinosaur City, Young Joe, Rent-An-Elf, A Circle of Children, Mame, In My Sleep, etc

● However, he is also featured in numerous TV Series including Godzilla: The TV Series,

Spider-Man, See Dad Run, Little House on The Prairie, and JAG

