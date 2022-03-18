Nell Verlaque Age, Wiki, Height, and Facts

The young beautiful American actress Nell Verlaque was born in 2000 in New York, United States. She worked on few projects but got fame on behalf of her acting skills. The most popular roles of Nell were in a marijuana company, Bull, Big Shot, and Secrets in Small Town.

Her recent highlighted show was on the red carpet called Big Shot. She went to LaGuardia High School of Performing Arts and the University of North Carolina School of the Arts for higher education.

Nell was interested in the entertainment industry, therefore, chose this career. The young actress has appeared in almost four films. Her first role was noted in a tv series named Bull.

We don’t have much history about her family and yet no relationship status. Here you can read her personal information.

Age: 22

Gender: Female

Height: 5’6”

Nationality: European

Ethnicity: White

profession: Actress

marital status: Single

Intsagram: @nellverlaque

Nell Verlaque Facts