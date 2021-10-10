Erica Cerra Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Biography
Erica Cerra Measurements

Erica Cerra may be a Canadian actress. She was born on 31st October 1979 in British Columbia. She began her acting career when she was eight years old. Erica is well-known for her Deputy Jo Lupo on the Syfy series Eureka and AI ALIE. She made numerous other TV serials and films like the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, Percy Jackson, Rise of the Damned, Welcome Home, The L Word, The Wishing Tree, etc. She decided to marry Raffaele Fiore in 2010. And this beautiful couple has a daughter in May 2012 named Talia Serafina Fiore.

Get to Know the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

  • Erica Cerra Weight: 119 lbs or (54kg)
  • Erica Cerra Height: 5.5 Feet
  • Erica Cerra Horoscope: Scorpio
  • Erica Cerra Shoe size: 7 US
  • Erica Cerra Bra size: 33 B
  • Erica Cerra Body measurements: 31-24-33 in or (81-61-84 cm)

Further critical details of the actress:

  • Erica Cerra Date of Birth: 31st October 1979
  • Erica Cerra Age: 41 years
  • Erica Cerra Eye color: Hazel
  • Erica Cerra Hair color: Black
  • Erica Cerra Nationality: Canadian
  • Erica Cerra Spouse/Boyfriend: Raffaele Fiore
