Every fact you need to know about Caressa Suzzette Madden, Measurements,Net Worth

A charming American lady, Caressa Suzzette Madden, is well-known to the public as the wife of Ex-NBA professional player Delmonte West.

On May 13, 1988, Caressa Suzzette Madden was born in Dallas, Texas, United States. She attended a local High School in her hometown. There are no details about her parents, family, educational achievements.

Madden tends to keep her life away from the public eye; her career is a mystery. She has not earned fame on her own. She came to the public only after marrying the basketball star Delmonte West.

The couple met each other at a mutual friend’s home for the first time. She married Delonte West in 2013. Caressa gave birth to a son, Cash West(2013). They had a second child in 2014.

Full name: Caressa Suzzette Madden

Date of birth: May 13, 1988

Place of birth: Dallas, Texas

Age: 32 years old

Age: 32 years old

Nationality: American

Occupation: Celebrity Wife

Instagram: N/A

Net Worth: approx.$500k

Marital status: Divorced

When Madden met Delonte, his financial situation was so bad that he didn’t have a ring to propose. He cut a string off a jump rope to ask her for marriage. Despite his financial state, she agreed to marry him.

Caressa West was the second wife of a professional player; his early wife was Kimberly.

Caressa Suzzette Madden is not available on any social media platforms.

Weight: 60kg

Height: 5’6″inch

Bra size: N/A

Shoe size: 5 US

Hair Colour: Black

Eye Colour: Brown

Despite the financial state, Caressa was a supportive wife. She is caring and loving.