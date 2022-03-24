Natasha Lyonne Body Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight and More!

Natasha Lyonne is an American actress, writer, director, and producer born on 4th 1979. Her birthplace is New York, The United States. The real full name of the actress is Natasha Bianca Lyonne Braunstein.

She went to Ramaz School and graduated from Miami Country Day School in Miami, Florida. After that, she studied film and philosophy at New York University. She is the daughter of Ivette and Aaron Braunstein, who died in 2014.

She got fame for her role Jessica that played in the American pie film series. She also appeared in many other movies such as Scary Movie; Everyone Says I Love You, Blade: Trinity, Yoga Hosers, and Ad Astra. The net worth of Natasha Lyonne is $5 million.

Natasha was nominated for Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest actress in 2014. The series name was Russian Doll, in which she played the role of Nadia Vulvokov. It was an amazing one and nominated three times primetime Emmy awards.

The current boyfriend of Natasha is Fred Armisen, and they st6arted a relationship in 2014. In her previous relationship, Edward Furling, Adam Goldberg, and Michael Rapaport are included.

Natasha Lyonne Body Measurements

Natasha Lyonne Weight: 60kg

Natasha Lyonne Height: 5 ft 3½

Natasha Lyonne Bra size: 34B

Natasha Lyonne Shoe size: 6.5

Natasha Lyonne Body measurements: 36-27-35 inches

Personal Information

Natasha Lyonne Birth Date: 4 April 1979

Natasha Lyonne Age: 41 years

Natasha Lyonne Nationality: Americain

Natasha Lyonne Horoscope: Aries

Natasha Lyonne Eye color: Green

Natasha Lyonne Hair color: Blonde