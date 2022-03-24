Do Irish People Gamble Excessively?

Many people see all the amazing Irish-themed slot machine games at PhoneCasino and instantly assume that Irish people gamble excessively. It is a common belief, but is it actually true? We have been wondering this for a while so thought we would do some research and uncover the truth.

Interested? Read on to find out more – we are going to be taking a deep dive into this rumor! We will be looking at:

– Popularity of gambling in Ireland

– The origins behind this rumour

– How to gamble safely

So… is it true?

Well, not really. Whilst gambling is very popular in Ireland, this does not mean that Irish people gamble excessively any more than other countries. The country of Ireland actually has spends the most money on gambling per capita in the entire work, so it would make sense that people assume this.

Furthermore, many online Irish casinos have had to put new regulations in place to ensure that their Irish customers are gambling safely.

However, this is expected in any country, and just because gambling is extremely popular in Ireland this does not mean that everybody gambles in excess. People gamble excessively in every country whether the pastime is popular in their country or not. This is why it’s always important to practice safe gambling, whether you’re from Ireland or any other country.

Let’s take a look at how to do this safely.

Gambling Safe

Whilst there is no reason to believe that Irish people gamble excessively anymore than another culture, that does not mean that people don’t still do it. Gambling is so much fun that it is easy to get carried away, and Irish people are no exception to this rule.

Whether you are Irish, English, Swedish or Mexican, it is always important to practice safe gambling to ensure that you don’t get addicted and lose a bunch of cash. Let’s take a look at some essential tips for safe gambling practice:

– Manage your money! You should always set yourself maximum spending amount and a minimum amount of profit you are happy to walk away with. Then, simply stick to it!

– If you find yourself getting carried away, set yourself hard limits through the money management features on online casinos. Sometimes willpower just isn’t enough!

– If you really cannot help yourself, you should really consider talking to a friend! You would be surprised at how supportive people can be, even if it is a paid professional!

Overall, when the fun stops, the gambling should stop. However, just because you experience these symptoms and you are Irish does not mean that all Irish people gamble excessively.

The Conclusion

Overall, the answer to this question is no – whilst gambling is hugely popular in Ireland and Irish people can absolutely gamble excessively, this is a worldwide problem and has nothing to do with race. Luckily, there are tons of things that you can do to help yourself curb your addiction and gamble safely, so make use of the tips in this article and keep track of your gambling. Remember – when the fun stops, the gambling stops!