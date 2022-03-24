Alba Galindo Body Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight and More!

Alba Galindo is a famous model who was born on 26th February 1981 in the United States. Not only a model, but she is also an amazing actress and known as an ESPN deporter. She still is working for ESPN’s sports channel.

The second reason for her fame is the acting in the Republica Deportiva sports television show. Alba won the YoQuieroSerSenadora competition in 2006 and then signed the official contract for the channel. It was valid for nine years.

she announced in 2015, now she is not able to continue work with the Republica show. Besides ESPN, she is also a host of NBA and NFL games. We don’t have any information about her relationship history. However, according to rumors, she is not dating anyone.

According to a Forbes report, the estimated net worth of Alba is approximately $1.5 million. Here you can real Laba Galindo body measurements.

Alba Galindo Body Measurements

Alba Galindo Height: 5’7″

Alba Galindo Weight: 60.7 kg

Alba Galindo Bra size: Unknown

Alba Galindo Shoe size: 11US

Personal Information

Alba Galindo Birth Date: 26 February 1981

Alba Galindo Horoscope: Pisces

Alba Galindo Age: 40 years

Alba Galindo Nationality: American, Colombian

Alba Galindo Marital Status: Not Married yet

Alba Galindo Eye color: Brown

Alba Galindo Hair color: Brown