Nancy Travis Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe and More!

Nancy Travis was born on 21st September 1961 may be a famous actress and is understood for her roles within the movies, Three Men and a baby and, therefore, its sequel. She has gone to play the role of an actress in various other films that became an enormous bit at the box office like internal affairs, Air America, so I married an axe murderer, greedy and fluke.

She also worked within the television program that ran from 2011 to 2017. The name of the show is that the last man standing. She was born in NY and is that the daughter of a caseworker and a sales executive. She was raised in Maryland. She acted in theatre before stepping into movies. She also starred in the film My Children, My Africa.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Nancy Travis Weight: 142 lbs or (64 kg)

Nancy Travis Height: 5 Feet and 4 Inches or (162 cm)

Nancy Travis Shoe Size: 8.5 US

Nancy Travis Bra Size: 34 B

Nancy Travis Body Measurements: 36-27-38 inches or (91-69-97 cm)

Further critical details of the actress: