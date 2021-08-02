Tips for Teaching Students How to Ask for Help

Every student needs help with their school life and personal life at one point or another. Whether you’re struggling to understand a given subject or you have no idea how to make new friends, your teacher can guide you down the right path.

Learning how to reach out to your teachers on time allows you to live a comfortable life and get academic help fast. And since teachers are there to help you succeed, you shouldn’t feel afraid to go to them with your problems. Learn how to identify your needs so that you don’t suffer in silence when your teachers would be glad to help you arrive at a suitable solution.

When you attend class, really pay attention to what the teacher is discussing because this is how you can identify concepts that you feel are too complex for your brain to decipher. From there, you can approach your teacher knowing exactly what you need them for. The same should apply to your personal and social life in school. First, find out the activities that give you a hard time, and then go to your teacher for advice.

Your teacher will first find out why you struggle with the issues you’ve come to them with. Digging deeper will help them find out the primary problem because oftentimes, students’ struggles are secondary manifestations of a deeper issue. Getting to the bottom of your issues gives you the key to address future issues without an adult’s intervention. So, in essence, asking your teacher for help helps you discover more about yourself, so you learn how to handle future challenges.

Keep reading to learn the tips that will help you ask your teachers for help.

Have a Clearly Defined Need

When you’re asking for help, being specific about what you need enables your teacher to be thorough with the solution they offer. For instance, if you’re revising with an old exam paper, ensure you actually attempt the questions before you ask for help. When you ask for assistance with a specific question, the teacher has an easier time providing a comprehensive answer.

The same should apply to a dissertation paper or an essay assignment. Pinpoint exactly what you have trouble tackling to enable your teacher to provide a personalized solution.

Give Your Teacher Advance Notice Before Meeting

If you have an issue that your teacher cannot sufficiently address in class, ensure you notify them that you’ll like their help outside class. Telling a teacher about a meet in advance gives them the time to prepare. Since they have busy schedules, they need to know about your needs to make time for you. A teacher who is prepared to help will be of better value to you and one who you’ve caught unawares.

Be Open to the Help You Get

As a student, you need to get used to the idea that it’s your teacher’s job to make your life easier in school. Having this approach ensures that you’re open to the help a teacher offers. Think of it this way, a teacher wouldn’t want you to fail after they spend all that time introducing you to new concepts. It would be their pleasure to simplify the educational material because they want every student in the class to comprehend what they’re discussing.

So even after the concept has been simplified and you still don’t understand, don’t shy away from raising up your hand. Since your teacher has been trained to teach the subject they’re handling, they know what it takes to further break down a concept until you can understand what’s being taught.

Practice

Once you’ve mastered what steps you should follow when asking for help, practice this until it becomes second nature. The more you speak up, the easier it will be to voice your needs on time. Ensure your hand shoots up in the air the minute you feel you could use some assistance. This way, you don’t struggle to solve a problem you know full well you cannot find a solution to.

It could be that you need clarification about what the teacher is teaching, or you want to be excused from class so you can attend to a pressing issue. Over time, you’ll realize that asking is not actually as hard as you assumed it would be.

The benefit of practicing is that you leave no room for poor performance or a compromised learning experience because you didn’t do something you knew needed to be done. For instance, you won’t lag behind simply because you were scared to say that you didn’t comprehend what the teacher just discussed.

Wrapping Up

When you know how to ask your teachers for help, you enjoy a smooth learning experience because you won’t hurt in silence. What’s more, your courage to stand up for yourself motivates other students to do the same. Use the tips highlighted above to always voice your needs on time to avoid discomfort and pain.