All you need to know about Michael Tucci

Michael Tucci is a retired high school teacher (1986-1990), and an American TV, film, and stage actor. He performed with Pete Schumaker in It’s Garry Shandling Show.

Full Names: Michael Tucci

Popular As: Michael

Gender: Male.

Age: 75 years old

Zodiac Sign: Aries.

Date of Birth: April 15, 1946

Place of Birth: New York City, USA.

Occupation / Profession: Actor

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: N/A

Sexual Orientation: Straight

Father: Nicholas Tucci.

Mother: Minerva D. (née LaRosa)

Siblings: Not Known

Marital Status: Married

Wife: Kathleen

Children: Daughters, Kate and Kelly

Facts about Michael Tucci

● Michael was born on April 15, 1946, in New York City, New York, USA. He is 75 years old as of the current year, and his birth sign is Aries.

● Michael joined H. Frank Carey Junior-Senior High School in Franklin Square, New York. He later joined C.W. Post College of Long Island University, and he became the President of the local Sigma Beta Epsilon fraternity. Soon, he became a chapter of Sigma Alpha Epsilon’s national fraternity. Michael also earned a J.D. degree from St. John’s Law School.

● Michael is well-known for his roles in the films such as T-Birds member Sonny LaTierri’s 1978 film version of Grease. In the Tv series, The Paper Chase (1983-1986), he starred as a law student Gerald Golden. Later, he starred as best friend Pete Schumaker on It’s Garry Shandling’s Show (1986-1990).

● Michael also worked as a theater coach and teacher at St. Francis High School, California. He also directed the school’s performance as Croatian American comedians Stanko Zovak and George Dulcich in We’re the Millers (2014).

● Michael tied the knot with television network executive Kathleen. Kathleen is a former television network executive. The couple has two daughters together, Kate and Kelly.

● Michael has earned a net worth of $3 million, including his money, assets, and income. He can make a good fortune from his career as an actor.

American Tv and film actor and retired school teacher (1986-1990), Michael Tucci is widely

famous for his appearances in the film T-Birds member Sonny LaTierri 1978, and in Tv series,

The Paper Chase (1983-1986) and It’s Garry Shandling’s Show (1986-1990).