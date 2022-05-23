Every Fact You Need to Know About Sabrina Le Beauf

A popular American actress Sabrina Le Beauf is known for her portrayal of Sondra Huxtable on the NBC comedy show The Cosby. She was born on 21 March 1958 in New Orleans, United States.

Sabrina got fame in the early 90s when she played a role in the sitcom mentioned above. Before that, she was in theatre and played many plays and musicals. Her two amazing stage plays are Diva Daughters DuPree and A Midwinter Night’s Dream hit on the screen. Moreover, she appeared in Star Trek: The Next Generation, CBD Schoolbreal Special, and Hotel. One of her popular films Howard Beach: Making a Case For Murder, was really appreciated. Sabrina is a good host as she hosted two lifestyle shows named Homes with Style and In Your Own Backyard.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Sabrina Le Beauf

Date of birth: March 21, 1958

Place of birth: New Orleans, Louisiana, United States

Age: 63years old (As of 2022)

Horoscope: Aries

Nationality: American

Occupation: Actress

Instagram: @ sabrinalebeauf

Net Worth: approx.: $1.5 million

Spouse/Boyfriend: Ex-Husband Michael Reynolds

All about the body measurements of the Sabrina Le Beauf

Here are the body measurements of this charming media person

 Weight: 57kg

 height: 5’7”

 shoe size: 8 US

 body measurements: Not Available

Facts about Sabrina Le Beauf

 There is no detail about her parents but Sabrina has a brother named Graylan Moore.

 Now Sabrina is single, before that she married Michael Reynolds. they met in 1989 and fell in love with each other. In 1989, they exchanged the vows in a simple ceremony with close family and friends. But this relationship did not long last, and they separated in 1996.

 Sabrina graduated from Yale School of Drama and also attended St.Matthias Catholic Girls High School in Huntington Park, California.

 There have been many rumors about her shia perspective. As Many people say, she is connected with them, but she is not.

 The estimated net worth of Sabrina is approximately $1.5 million.