All you need to know about Banks Violet Bair

American celebrity kid, Banks Violet Bair is the daughter of renowned actors’ and singers’ parents, Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma. She rose to fame because of her celebrity parents.

After her birth, every fan was happy to see the cute little girl of the couple. Her first picture came to the public about 1 month after her birth on her mother’s Instagram profile. Her two Brazilian fans have already made an Instagram fan page of Banks Blair.

Full Name: Banks Violet Bair

Birthday: June 8, 2018

Age: 3 years old

Gender: Female

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: White

Father: Matthew Koma

Mother: Hilary Duff

Siblings: Luca Cruz Comrie

Net Worth: N/A

Marital status: Single

Education: N/A

Instagram: @banksvioletbairr (fan page)

Height: N/A

Weight: N/A

Hair color: Light Brown

Eye Color: Blue

Body measurements: N/A

● Banks Violet was born on June 8, 2018. She is 3 years old as of the current year. Her birthday falls on June 8 every year. Also, her zodiac sign is Gemini.

● She is the first kid of Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma.

● Her father’ Matthew Koma’ is an American songwriter, singer, and DJ. The couple dated each other for the last 3 years, and finally, the couple exchanged wedding vows in 2019.

● Violet’s mother first tied the knot with Mike Comrie, and the couple has a son named Luca. She got divorced in 2016 for some personal issues.

● Her brother, Luca Cruz Comrie, is 7 years old as of the current year.

American child Banks Violet Bair is widely famous for her cute look and is the daughter of

legendary actress Hilary Duff and renowned singer DJ Matthew Coma.