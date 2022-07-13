All you need to know about Maliq Johnson

American actor Maliq Johnson is famously known for his appearances in various shows such as Grand Army, Skin, When They See Us, etc. He made his professional acting debut at a young age after appearing in the television series Golden Boy as Joey Olsen in 2013.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full Name: Maliq Johnson

Birthday: June 22, 2000

Age: 21 years old

Gender: Male

Nationality: American

Profession: Actor, Model

Education: Cobble Hill School of American Studies

Parents: Mark Akil Johnson

Siblings: 4

Salary: $20 thousand – $40 thousand per episode

Girlfriend: Madai Chakell

Instagram: @maliqjohnson

Tiktok: @leekanddai (shares with his girlfriend)

Height: 6 feet

Weight: 71 kg

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Black

Body Measurements: N/A

Facts about Maliq Johnson

● On June 22, 2000, an American actor was born in the USA. He is 21 years old as of the

current year.

● He has Afro-American ethnicity and has an athletic body figure.

● He also considers himself a dancer and a model.

● Furthermore, he joined Cobble Hill School of American Studies, but his parent’s name is

not yet known.

● As an actor, he has appeared in around 10 movies and television series. His most recent

role was in Grand Army as Jayson Jackson.

● Social media platforms revealed that he has a girlfriend whose Instagram profile is

@therealmadaichakell, and her Instagram bio shows that she is also an actress.

● Maliq is active on Instagram; the username is @maliqjohnson, with more than 2.4

thousand followers.

American young actor Maliq Johnson has earned immense popularity in the Grand Army’s

television series, as Jayson Jackson.