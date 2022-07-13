All you need to know about Maliq Johnson

American actor Maliq Johnson is famously known for his appearances in various shows such as Grand Army, Skin, When They See Us, etc. He made his professional acting debut at a young age after appearing in the television series Golden Boy as Joey Olsen in 2013.
Biography and Body Statistics:
- Full Name: Maliq Johnson
- Birthday: June 22, 2000
- Age: 21 years old
- Gender: Male
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Actor, Model, Athlete
- Education: Cobble Hill School of American Studies
- Parents: Mark Akil Johnson
- Siblings: 4
- Salary: $20 thousand – $40 thousand per episode
- Girlfriend: Madai Chakell
- Instagram: @maliqjohnson
- Tiktok: @leekanddai (shares with his girlfriend)
All about the body measurements of the Maliq Johnson
Here are the body measurements of this charming media personality
- Height: 6 feet
- Weight: 71 kg
- Hair Color: Black
- Eye Color: Black
- Body Measurements: N/A
Facts about Maliq Johnson
Here are the further critical Facts about this stunning personality
● On June 22, 2000, an American actor was born in the USA. He is 21 years old as of the
current year.
● He has Afro-American ethnicity and has an athletic body figure.
● He also considers himself a dancer and a model.
● Furthermore, he joined Cobble Hill School of American Studies, but his parent’s name is
not yet known.
● As an actor, he has appeared in around 10 movies and television series. His most recent
role was in Grand Army as Jayson Jackson.
● Social media platforms revealed that he has a girlfriend whose Instagram profile is
@therealmadaichakell, and her Instagram bio shows that she is also an actress.
● Maliq is active on Instagram; the username is @maliqjohnson, with more than 2.4
thousand followers.
Description:
American young actor Maliq Johnson has earned immense popularity in the Grand Army’s
television series, as Jayson Jackson.