All you need to know about Maliq Johnson

By Tony Altidore 1

American actor Maliq Johnson is famously known for his appearances in various shows such as Grand Army, Skin, When They See Us, etc. He made his professional acting debut at a young age after appearing in the television series Golden Boy as Joey Olsen in 2013.

  • Full Name: Maliq Johnson
  • Birthday: June 22, 2000
  • Age: 21 years old
  • Gender: Male
  • Nationality: American
  • Profession: Actor, Model, Athlete
  • Education: Cobble Hill School of American Studies
  • Parents: Mark Akil Johnson
  • Siblings: 4
  • Salary: $20 thousand – $40 thousand per episode
  • Girlfriend: Madai Chakell
  • Instagram: @maliqjohnson
  • Tiktok: @leekanddai (shares with his girlfriend)

  • Height: 6 feet
  • Weight: 71 kg
  • Hair Color: Black
  • Eye Color: Black
  • Body Measurements: N/A

● On June 22, 2000, an American actor was born in the USA. He is 21 years old as of the
current year.
● He has Afro-American ethnicity and has an athletic body figure.
● He also considers himself a dancer and a model.
● Furthermore, he joined Cobble Hill School of American Studies, but his parent’s name is
not yet known.
● As an actor, he has appeared in around 10 movies and television series. His most recent
role was in Grand Army as Jayson Jackson.
● Social media platforms revealed that he has a girlfriend whose Instagram profile is
@therealmadaichakell, and her Instagram bio shows that she is also an actress.

● Maliq is active on Instagram; the username is @maliqjohnson, with more than 2.4
thousand followers.

American young actor Maliq Johnson has earned immense popularity in the Grand Army’s
television series, as Jayson Jackson.

