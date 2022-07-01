Biography

All You Need To Know About Alex Watson

British actor and model Alex Watson (born Alexander Chris Watson) is famously recognized for his role in the film adaptation as a Hufflepuff Student. On 15 December 1992, Waston was born in Paris, France, United States. He is 30 years old now; his birth sign is Sagittarius.

Biography and Body Statistics:

  • Full Name: Alex Watson
  • Popular As: Watson
  • Gender: Male
  • Age: 29 years old
  • Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius
  • Date of Birth: 15 December 1992
  • Place of Birth: Paris, France
  • Occupation / Profession: Actor, model
  • Nationality: British
  • Race / Ethnicity: White
  • Sexual Orientation: Straight

Alex Watson

All about the body measurements of the Alex Watson

Here are the body measurements of this charming media personality

  • Height: 5’8″ inches (1.78cm)
  • Weight: N/A
  • Eye color: Brown
  • Hair color: Brown
  • Body measurements: N/A

Facts about Alex Watson

Here are the further critical Facts about this stunning personality

  • Alex was born in Paris and moved to England with his family.
  • He decided to start his career as an actor and model when his sister, Emma, rose to prominence after starring in the film series “Harry Potter” as Hermione Granger.
  • He appeared in a cameo as a student in the first film, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.”
  • He later made a short cameo in “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” – in that installment.
  • Media reported in 2010 that Alex would be partnering with his sister in a campaign for the fashion brand Burberry. He doesn’t have any plan to model for the brand.
  • He lives alongside his father, Chris Watson, and his stepmother, Jacqueline Luesby.
  • He has earned a net worth of between $1-$5 million, including his money, assets, and income.

Alex Watson

Description:

British actor Alex Watson (born Alexander Chris Watson) is famously recognized for his appearance in the film adaptation as a Hufflepuff Student.

Watson’s sister, Emma, is also an actress and model who rose to prominence after performing in “Harry Potter” film series Hermione Granger.

