All You Need To Know About Alex Watson

British actor and model Alex Watson (born Alexander Chris Watson) is famously recognized for his role in the film adaptation as a Hufflepuff Student. On 15 December 1992, Waston was born in Paris, France, United States. He is 30 years old now; his birth sign is Sagittarius.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full Name: Alex Watson

Popular As: Watson

Gender: Male

Age: 29 years old

Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius

Date of Birth: 15 December 1992

Place of Birth: Paris, France

Occupation / Profession: Actor, model

Nationality: British

Race / Ethnicity: White

Sexual Orientation: Straight

Height: 5’8″ inches (1.78cm)

Weight: N/A

Eye color: Brown

Hair color: Brown

Body measurements: N/A

Facts about Alex Watson

Alex was born in Paris and moved to England with his family.

He decided to start his career as an actor and model when his sister, Emma, rose to prominence after starring in the film series “Harry Potter” as Hermione Granger.

He appeared in a cameo as a student in the first film, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.”

He later made a short cameo in “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” – in that installment.

Media reported in 2010 that Alex would be partnering with his sister in a campaign for the fashion brand Burberry. He doesn’t have any plan to model for the brand.

He lives alongside his father, Chris Watson, and his stepmother, Jacqueline Luesby.

He has earned a net worth of between $1-$5 million, including his money, assets, and income.

Description:

Watson’s sister, Emma, is also an actress and model who rose to prominence after performing in “Harry Potter” film series Hermione Granger.