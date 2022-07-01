All You Need To Know About Alex Watson

British actor and model Alex Watson (born Alexander Chris Watson) is famously recognized for his role in the film adaptation as a Hufflepuff Student. On 15 December 1992, Waston was born in Paris, France, United States. He is 30 years old now; his birth sign is Sagittarius.
Biography and Body Statistics:
- Full Name: Alex Watson
- Popular As: Watson
- Gender: Male
- Age: 29 years old
- Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius
- Date of Birth: 15 December 1992
- Place of Birth: Paris, France
- Occupation / Profession: Actor, model
- Nationality: British
- Race / Ethnicity: White
- Sexual Orientation: Straight
All about the body measurements of the Alex Watson
Here are the body measurements of this charming media personality
- Height: 5’8″ inches (1.78cm)
- Weight: N/A
- Eye color: Brown
- Hair color: Brown
- Body measurements: N/A
Facts about Alex Watson
Here are the further critical Facts about this stunning personality
- Alex was born in Paris and moved to England with his family.
- He decided to start his career as an actor and model when his sister, Emma, rose to prominence after starring in the film series “Harry Potter” as Hermione Granger.
- He appeared in a cameo as a student in the first film, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.”
- He later made a short cameo in “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” – in that installment.
- Media reported in 2010 that Alex would be partnering with his sister in a campaign for the fashion brand Burberry. He doesn’t have any plan to model for the brand.
- He lives alongside his father, Chris Watson, and his stepmother, Jacqueline Luesby.
- He has earned a net worth of between $1-$5 million, including his money, assets, and income.
Description:
Watson’s sister, Emma, is also an actress and model who rose to prominence after performing in “Harry Potter” film series Hermione Granger.