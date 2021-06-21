Make Siblings Oriented Festivals More Special & Memorable

Brothers and sisters will always be our first and last friends, no matter how far we live from each other. On the occasion of siblings, be it Bhai dooj, brother’s day, siblings day, or Raksha Bandhan, we always plan something special for our brothers and sisters. How can anyone forget the surprises given to brothers and sisters? Remember the moment you tied the rakhi you wanted, and then in return, you gave your sisters the rakhi gifts online they asked for. Those nostalgic moments will never leave our veins. If you’re looking for some ways to celebrate these days with your sibling, here’s a little guide that will bring together all the fun and exciting elements of your relationship with them. So let’s get started

Sweets in Making

Rather in making memories. Remember when all of you were amazed to see that delicious dessert being made at your home by your super mom. Gone are the days when both you and your brother would run after your mother and behave all disciplined and courteous so that as soon as the dessert was ready, you were the first to taste it. And don’t forget that leftover stuffing of some sweets for which both you and your brother fought. Gone are the days when you both used to fight with each other, and now is the time when you fight with your boss to relive those moments when you go out on festivals.

Relive childhood memories

The ideal sibling festival special activity is to recreate childhood memories. You must have kept some funny and beautiful pictures from your childhood days with your siblings in different poses and dresses. If possible, recreate those poses in the same costume and in the same place. Re-capture photos and then post them on social media.

Go on a shopping spree with your sibling

Siblings are the best companions for shopping. Yes, they are the best consultants and will give you an honest opinion about the items you choose to buy. Plus, it’s fun to hang out with them. So, buy yourself and your sibling’s good stuff and come back home with plenty of shopping bags. Have your favourite ice cream or smoothie on your way back home. You can make your sibling your permanent shopping partner.

Bake a Cake

Yes! We know you are not a professional baker, and neither are your siblings. But with each other’s help, you and your siblings can definitely make a delicious cake. Search some delicious cake recipes on google and start baking cakes. Make sure you gather all the ingredients before starting the baking process.

Take the help of your parents to surprise your brother

Firstly, start your day by asking about the importance of occasions like Raksha Bandhan and National Brother-Sister Day. Then plan to surprise your siblings and ask your parents to participate as well. You can hide a gift in their closet or ask your parents to know which gift would be suitable for your sibling. If you are planning to make your sibling’s favourite meal, then you can take the help of your parents. Or you can get online delivery of rakhi hampers in your city and surprise your siblings when they least expect it.

Gift-giving ideas

It is a time when every brother is ready to lose his pocket to get something special for his sisters. Childhood days are the best. We believe that handmade gifts are priceless, and in the situation, we are in today, it is best to gift something simple and handmade that can be cherished. Gifts can include a self-propagating plant, handmade cards, handmade bookmarks, storybooks for reading enthusiasts, handmade dream catchers, some wall hangings with your pictures, etc.

Happy celebrations!