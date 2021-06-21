Xarelto Vs Warfarin: What is the Safest Blood Thinner on the Market?

Up to 3 million people a year are prescribed blood thinners to help their bodies avoid making clots when they shouldn’t. Whether they are taking the drug because they’ve previously suffered a heart attack or stroke or are experiencing atrial fibrillation, the drug helps to prevent clots and help to keep you healthy.

It used to be that Warfarin was the only drug option available. But there’s a whole list of blood thinners or novel oral anticoagulants (NOACs) on the market.

One of the most common blood thinners is Xarelto, which many have now switched to from Warfarin. Xarelto vs Warfarin, are you wondering which is right for you?

What Is Warfarin?

Warfarin was previously the most widely used blood thinner medication. Its brand names include Coumadin or Jantoven. The drug comes in tablet form and is taken to prevent clots. The most common patient taking Warfarin has had a heart attack, stroke, sufferers atrial fibrillation, and other blood problems.

Warfarin comes with a Black Box Warning label from the Food and Drug Administration which is the strongest warning it gives. The warning is a result of the risk for bleediing that Warfarin can cause. Warfarin is in a group of drugs called anticoagulants, which prevent the blood from forming clots.

Very regular blood monitor must be done checking for the levels of Vitamin K in the blood. People taking Warfarin have to closely monitor their diet because foods can impact Warfarin. Dark green vegetables like spinach or kale, which have levels of Vitamin K, can be dangerous if you’re taking Warfarin.

What Is Xarelto?

Xarelto, which has a generic name of Rivaroxaban, is another commonly used drug to prevent clotting. It’s also used for patients who recently had a hip or knee replacement to prevent clotting in the new joint area.

Xarelto is a newer drug than Warfarin. Dosing is slightly different depending on why you’re taking it. If you’re taking it following a surgical procedure, you’re told to take it once a day. If you’ve had a heart attack or stroke, you typically take it with your dinner meal. If you’re working to eliminate clots you already have, most of the time it’s taken once a day.

This drug also comes in tablet form and runs the risk of bleeding. For many patients they see significant bruising while taking it.

Comparing Warfarin to Xarelto

One of the key differences between Warfarin and Xarelto is the risk of bleeding. Generally speaking, Xarelto is preferred by most patients because of the reduced risk of a brain bleed. It also doesn’t require the regular rigorous blood testing needed with Warfarin.

Those patients suffering from atrial fibrillation have more success with Xarelto as studies have shown it reduces their risk of stroke compared to taking Warfarin.

Xarelto vs Warfarin, Which Is Right for You?

When comparing Xarelto vs Warfarin, both drugs work to prevent the blood from clotting when it shouldn’t. Many patients have found Xarelto easier to manage with fewer risks and side effects.

