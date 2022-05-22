Every Fact You Need To Know about Lululuvely

Lululuvely is a famous Twitch streamer and Youtuber who was born 10 October 1993. She is known for playing online action games such as Overwatch, Valorant, Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and CSGO. Her real name is Lindsey. Lulu is known as Queen of Apex on behalf of

her performance of Online Game Apex legends.

She became the first member of the Twitch Affiliate Program. Lindsey plays video games like Overwatch, Call of Duty, Apex legends and has high skills in these games. She is earning a handsome amount of money. The estimated net worth of Lululuvely is $300,000. The web star girl is active on social media and has a massive fan following on her accounts.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Lindsey

Date of birth: October 10, 1993

Place of birth: Texas, United States

Horoscope: Libra

Nationality: American

Occupation: Web Star

Instagram: @lululuvely_

Net Worth: approx.: $300,000

Spouse/Boyfriend: Single

All about the body measurements of the Lululuvely

Here are the body measurements of this charming media person

Weight: 55kg

height: 5’8”

shoe size: 5 US

body measurements: 32-34-28

Facts about Lululuvely

She is not involved in any kind of romantic relationship. It seems that she

maintains her privacy.

Lulu went to Australian Catholic University and completed her degree in

marketing here,

Her Youtube career started on 15th July 2017, where 435 k subscribers are

available.

Moreover, Lindsey is also active on other social media accounts like Twitter and

Instagram. On Instagram, she has 219k followers.