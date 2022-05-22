Every Fact You Need To Know about Lululuvely

Lululuvely is a famous Twitch streamer and Youtuber who was born 10 October 1993. She is known for playing online action games such as Overwatch, Valorant, Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and CSGO. Her real name is Lindsey. Lulu is known as Queen of Apex on behalf of
her performance of Online Game Apex legends.
She became the first member of the Twitch Affiliate Program. Lindsey plays video games like Overwatch, Call of Duty, Apex legends and has high skills in these games. She is earning a handsome amount of money. The estimated net worth of Lululuvely is $300,000. The web star girl is active on social media and has a massive fan following on her accounts.
Biography and Body Statistics:
- Full name: Lindsey
- Date of birth: October 10, 1993
- Place of birth: Texas, United States
- Age: 20 years old (As of 2022)
- Horoscope: Libra
- Nationality: American
- Occupation: Web Star
- Instagram: @lululuvely_
- Net Worth: approx.: $300,000
- Spouse/Boyfriend: Single
All about the body measurements of the Lululuvely
Here are the body measurements of this charming media person
- Weight: 55kg
- height: 5’8”
- shoe size: 5 US
- body measurements: 32-34-28
Facts about Lululuvely
Lululuvely was born in 1993, and now she is 29 years old.
She stands at five feet and 8 inches, and her weight is 55 kg.
Lululuvely is earning a handsome amount of money which is $300,000.
She is not involved in any kind of romantic relationship. It seems that she
maintains her privacy.
Lulu went to Australian Catholic University and completed her degree in
marketing here,
Her real name is Lindsey, and her birthplace is texas, United States.
Her Youtube career started on 15th July 2017, where 435 k subscribers are
available.
Moreover, Lindsey is also active on other social media accounts like Twitter and
Instagram. On Instagram, she has 219k followers.