All you need to know about Julión Álvarez

Julio César Álvarez Montelongo, widely known as Julión Álvarez, is a famous Mexican singer. Álvarez has been nominated twice for Latin Grammy Awards and once for a Grammy Award.

Álvarez formed his own group, Julión Álvarez y Su Norteño Banda. The band debuted with the album Corazón Mágico. After that success, the singer started releasing a string of hit albums at a rate — 11(2007-2014), which led him to become one of the genre’s leading figures.

Full Names: Julio César Álvarez Montelongo

Popular As: Julion Alvarez

Gender: Male

Age: 38 years old

Zodiac Sign: Gemini

Date of Birth: April 11, 1983

Place of Birth: La Concordia, Chiapas, Mexico

Birthday: April 11

Occupation / Profession: Singer

Nationality: Mexican

Ethnicity: white

Religion: Not Known

Father Name: Cesar Álvarez Villalpando

Mother Name: María Felicitas Montelongo Esquivel

Siblings: (brother) Ricardo Álvarez.

Height: 5’11” inches (1.80 meters)

Weight: 192 lb (87 kilograms)

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Dark Brown

Sexual Orientation: Straight

Body Measurements: N/A

● Alvarez is the son of Mother, María Felicitas Montelongo Esquivel and his father, Cesar Álvarez Villalpando. He has a sibling (brother) named Ricardo Álvarez.

● Born in La Concordia, Chiapas, Mexico 1983, to a farmer’s family, he migrated to Sinaloa at the age of 18 to begin his music career. He started performing in bars norteño music and became successful ( in 2002-2006) when he joined Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga, which he left after several years.

● After leaving “Banda MS ”, he decided to form her own band,“Julión Álvarez y Su Norteño Banda”.

● He tied the knot with Nathaly Fernandez, ex of El Gallo de Oro Valentin Elizalde in 2011. The couple has two children together, Álvarez Fernández and María Isabel.

● In 2015, His song, “El Amor De Su Vida,” was nominated for Best Regional Song. His album El Aferrado was nominated for Best Banda Album at the 16th Annual Latin Grammy Awards. Álvarez’s album, Mis Ídolos, Hoy Mis Amigos!!!, It was set at the 2016 Latin Grammy Awards for Best Banda Album.

● Julion has earned a net worth of $1 million and $5 million, including his money, assets, and income. He makes such a handsome amount of wealth through his career as a singer.

Mexican singer Julión Álvarez is widely famous for his Albums El Aferrado and Mis

Ídolos, Hoy Mis Amigos!!!, which was also nominated (in 2015-2016) for Best Banda

Album at the Latin Grammy Awards.