All you need to know about Liberty Mariposa

American former actress Liberty Mariposa Phoenix was born in Caracas, Venezuela.

She has starred in notable films, including Kate’s Secret and Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.

She left her acting journey in 1988 and started her career in business. She is also involved in

several charities; one of them is the River Phoenix Center for Peacebuilding.

Liberty is the younger sister of River Phoenix, Joaquin Phoenix and Rain Phoenix, and the older

sister of Summer Phoenix.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full Names: Libertad Mariposa Bottom

Popular As: Liberty

Gender: Female

Age / How Old?: 45 years (2021)

Zodiac Sign: Cancer

Date of Birth: July 5, 1976

Place of Birth: Caracas, Venezuela

Birthday: July 5

Occupation / Profession: Businesswoman

Nationality: American

Race / Ethnicity: Not Known

Religion: Not Known

Father (Dad): John Lee Bottom

Mother: Arlyn Sharon

Siblings (Brothers and Sisters): Four

Marital Status: Married

Husband/Spouse: Andy Lord

Children: Sons (Three) Daughter(s) (Two)

Net Worth: Under Review

All about the body measurements of the Ariana Anthony

Here are the body measurements of this charming media person

Height / How Tall?: 5′ 5” inches or 1.63 m.

Weight: Not Known

Eye Color: Green

Hair Color: Brown

Body Measurements: Not Known

Facts about Ariana Anthony

Here are the further critical Facts about this stunning personality

In the 1980s, she appeared on television screens, including ‘Kate’s Secret and ‘Seven Brides for

Seven Brothers. She later stopped acting and started a punk band, ‘The Causey Way’ alongside

Rain Phoenix and Summer Phoenix. She eventually left it.

Later, she worked as a teacher at the Florida School of Traditional Midwifery, and in 2005, she

designed dresses for her shop “LP Originals.” She also stocks her line of skirts in a Manhattan

boutique called “Some Odd Rubies.” She is the owner of INDIGOGreen, which supplies

well-mannered products for offices and homes nationwide.

Currently, she is associated as a local band member in Florida and is also concerned with a

pie-selling business. She is a mother of four, so she works for multiple charities, such as the

River Phoenix Center for Peacebuilding.