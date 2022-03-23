Biography

Amber Rose Body Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight and More!

Amber Rose is a model and tv personality, and actress as well who was born on 21 October 1983. Her birthplace is Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. She was raised in an international family.

Her mother’s name is Dorothy Rose, who was belonged to the West African country Cape Verdean, and her father had Irish and Italian roots. Her birth name is Amber Levonchuck.

Rose started her career in her teen age. She caught the attention of margo in 2009 and then worked for Def Jam Records. Her personality and beauty are perfect for modern music videos.

Amber signed the contract with the model agency Ford models. When she was at the peak in the music industry, rapper Kanye West noticed her. They met and liked each other. He also invited her for her new video.

She made an impressive appearance in many movies like Gang of Roses II: Next Generation, Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, Hell’s Kitchen, America’s Next Top Model, and so many others. The estimated net worth of Amber is almost $12 million.

Amber Rose Body Measurements

Amber Rose

Amber Rose Weight: 68kg
Amber Rose Height: 5’9″
Amber Rose Bra size: 36H
Amber Rose Shoe size: 7.5 US
Amber Rose Body measurements: 42-27-41 inches

Personal Information

Amber Rose

Amber Rose Birth Date: 21 October 1983
Amber Rose Age: 37 years
Amber Rose Nationality: American
Amber Rose Horoscope: Libra
Amber Rose Eye color: Dark Brown
Amber Rose Hair color: Blonde

