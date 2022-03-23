Who needs a transit visa for the United States?

All travelers who make a stopover in the United States need to process a transit visa or C1 visa.

Exceptions:

Travelers with an approved B1/B2 tourist visa.

Travelers with a passport whose country belongs to the Visa Waiver Program (VWP) and have an approved ESTA authorization.

Legal permanent residents in the US (Green Card).

What are the requirements to apply for a transit visa?

To process a transit visa you must meet the following requirements:

Have a valid and current passport (with at least one blank page to stamp the American visa and a visa from the country of destination, if necessary). These are necessary for ESTA for transit through USA.

Form DS-160 completed correctly

A recent photograph measuring 5 cm x 5 cm (2” x 2”)

Have plane tickets to justify that the purpose of your trip to the United States is solely for transit purposes

Proof that you have sufficient financial means to transit through the country (It can be a copy of your bank statement, for example)

Permission to enter another country after you leave the United States

Additionally, you must demonstrate to the consular officer that you do not intend to receive payments in US territory, unless you have a temporary work visa.

How do I apply for the C1 transit visa?

The application process for a transit visa is similar to that for other nonimmigrant visas such as the B1/B2 visa. That is, you must follow the following steps:

Complete the DS-160 visa application form

Print order confirmation with barcode

Pay the administrative management fee (MRV fee) that will enable the option of requesting an appointment at the consulate, embassy of the United States or CAS (depending on the country from which you make the procedure)

Attend the consular interview

Important: you must go to your consular interview at the indicated time and bring all the necessary documentation. This includes:

Printed copy of your appointment

The confirmation page from your DS-160 form

A photograph taken within the last 6 months

Your current passport and all previous passports

Original receipt of payment of the visa MRV fee

The consular officer will not accept applications that do not have this documentation.

Remember that it is necessary to apply for a C1 visa for each family member traveling, regardless of their age. This includes minors who do not have their own passport and are included in that of one of their parents.

Supporting documents for the C1 visa application

Supporting or supporting documents are not required, but represent factors that the consular officer may consider during your interview. Below are the documents that the authorities recommend you bring on the day of your consular interview:

Proof of tax payments, property or business ownership, and assets

Statements or bank account books with evidence of your liquid assets

A proof of employment detailing position, salary, time in office, among other information about your company/position

Travel itinerary or any other information about the intended trip

Deeds or lease of real estate

What is the price of the US transit visa?

The application fee for a C1 visa to transit through the United States has an official price of 160 US dollars.