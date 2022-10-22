Lady Gaga: Leading Star at the House of Gucci Premiere in Los Angeles!

The House of Gucci cast has touched down in Los Angeles. Lady Gaga and Jared Leto led the way on the red carpet of the film’s premiere Thursday evening, as they were both stunned by creations by Italian fashion houses.

The voice- actress wearied a sequin- elaborate, strapless gold dress from Valentino’s summer 2021 collection.

She appeared in her long hair and figured for a fairy cut and dashing eye makeup look outclassed with a red lip. Her jewelry was by Messika, and Sandra Amador and Tom Eerebout titled her.

Leto continued his hot band of wearing Gucci inventions. The Oscar award-winning celebrity wore a pink satin tuxedo from the marker’s spring 2022 collection.

This month, it debuted during its Love Cortege on Hollywood Boulevard with white booties, dark lace, and jewel-stretched gloves.

Final #HouseOfGucci premiere last night in Los Angeles 💖 pic.twitter.com/9jHxkL4cX2 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 19, 2021

Their costars, Al Pacino, Mădălina Ghenea, Adam Motorist, the movie’s director Ridley Scott, and his woman Giannina Facio also attended the premiere.

Motorists wore a simple black suit while Pacino slipped on a more casual each-black red carpet ensemble. Ghenea wore a black one-shouldered draped gown that featured a ham-high tear.

In the movie Lady Gaga, Leto, motorist, Pacino, Ghenea, Jeremy Irons, and Salma Hayek play Patrizia Reggiani, Aldo Gucci, Paolo Gucci, Maurizio Gucci, Rodolfo Gucci, Giuseppina Auriemma, and Sophia Loren independently.

House of Gucci depicts the events that led up to and the fate of Maurizio Gucci’s murder orchestrated by Reggiani, his ex-wife, in 1995.

At the time, Maurizio was the head of the iconic Italian fashion house, which his forefather Guccio Gucci innovated.

MGM Studios House of Gucci is set to premiere on 24th November 2022 in theaters.