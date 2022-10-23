News

Paige Butcher: Eddie Murphy’s Pregnant Girlfriend Shows off Baby Bump in Los Angeles!

Eddie Murphy’s pregnant gal Paige Butcher showed off her baby bump again on Monday. Eddie Murphy hopes for his tenth child and alternates with his long-term gal Paige Butcher.

However, The Beverly Hills Cop star, 57, has been in a relationship with Paige for six years. Moreover, the couple will drink a baby in December, his representative said in a statement.

Australian actress and model Paige was showing off a baby bump when she stepped out in Los Angeles this month dressed in an adhering pale pink dress.

The couple already has a child of two years, Izzy. It comes just days after it was revealed their child, Murphy’s 10th aggregate and alternate with Butcher, will be a boy.

The spin comes after her rep told Entertainment Tonight on Monday that she was awaiting another child with the fabulous funnyman.

Butcher sported her pregnant figure in a pale pink body-con dress that hugged every wind. She added a faded pale blue denim jacket and flip duds.

The golden left her long hair loose and sported gold-framed sunglasses as she walked along holding a cream leather bag.

The Hollywood actor has eight other children from former connections. He shares his oldest son Eric, 29, with partner Paulette McNeely.

He also has five children with ex-wife Nicole Mitchell Murphy- daughters Bria, 28, Shayne Audra, 23, Zola Ivy, 18, and Bella Zahra, 16.

Besides daughters, he has an elder son of 25 years, Miles Mitchell. Eddie and former model Nicole were married from 1993 to 2006. He also has a daughter of 11 years old, Angel Iris, with Spice Girl Mel B.

Eddie ditched America’s Got gift star Mel when she was six months pregnant with Angel in 2006. He firstly denied Angel was his son before a DNA test proved that he was the pater.

The brace is said to have lately made peace after Mel invited his mama Lilian over to her Los Angeles home.

The actor was one of the biggest stage-up jesters of the 1980s before raying out into film.

He’s known for starring in hit movies, including The Nutty Professor, Shrek, and Coming to America. He’s set to play Blaxploitation star Rudy Ray Moore in a forthcoming film for Netflix.

