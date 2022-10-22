Places You are Going to Want to Visit Next Year

If money was no object and geographical boundaries didn’t exist, probably everyone would have been on the move, traveling the year around. However, that is not the case, and it takes a considerable degree of planning when you are planning to visit someplace new, especially in another country or continent.

If you are not deterred by the cold, and you want to be someplace mesmerizing and unique at the same time, then exploring Northern Europe might be a good idea. Here are some places you may wish to visit next year in this region, and you will end up having the experience of a lifetime.

Estonia

Estonia is primarily comprised of islands, and over 2200 of them are in the Baltic Sea. Tartu and Tallinn are the country’s two capitals, which are also their largest urban areas. The exotic beauty of Estonia is indescribable. You may feel transported to medieval Europe while visiting some of the islands.

The Estonian folk dancers, the wooden farmhouses, the medieval castles, the stone cists dating back to the Bronze Age, the orthodox churches, and the vast stretches of Haanja nature reserve will take your breath away. Do not forget to try out the Mulgipuder, the traditional meat dish of Estonia.

Iceland

The Nordic Island country of Iceland is surrounded by the Arctic Ocean and North Atlantic Ocean and happens to be the least populated of all European countries. But that is what makes it so much better. If you want to get away from the chaos of urban life and enjoy the northern lights or go whale gazing, this is the country to be in.

Exploring the old fishing outposts is an absolute joy while exploring the 6-hour tour inside the magma chamber of Thrihnukagigur is one of the most exciting things you will do. Go for glacial hiking tours in Iceland or take a dip in the hot springs, which will instantly rejuvenate your mind, body, and soul. You will wonder whether you are even on the same planet as before.

Latvia

Latvia will leave you enthralled with its history and architecture, some of which date back to the 12th century. But what will leave you mesmerized is the vast stretch of greenery across the country. The country ranks fifth in terms of forests covering the country’s geographical area in the European Union.

Because of the abundance of forests, the country has diverse flora and fauna, making it a birdwatcher’s paradise, and it attracts wildlife photographers from around the globe. The capital city of Riga has a beautiful blend of cosmopolitan ambiance, yet has relics of ancient and medieval Europe.

Going to these places in Europe will require some considerable planning. It would be best to decide when you want to visit, as many regions of the country are closed off to tourists during the cold winter months. The time between July and September is considered the best, as the northern hemisphere enjoys its summers. So plan your trip accordingly, and you will return with memories of a lifetime.