Biography

Kim Clement Personal Details, Career, Relationship Status, Net Worth

By Christina Debby
0

 

Kim Clement, Who was recognized as a ” singing prophet,” was born on 30 September 1956. But, he died at the age of 60 in November 2016. In September 2015, he was diagnosed with a brain tumor along with lung difficulties.

Kim Clement was a musician, and his musical genres were Christian, and in his best-released albums, Israel Is Forever, Songs from the Den, and many more were included.

Kim Clement Personal Details

Kim Clement

Kim Clement Full Name Kim Clement
Date of Birth September 30, 1956
Age 60 years old (Died in November 2016)
Birthplace United States
Profession Musical Artist
Height 5’8”
Weight 70 kg
Shoe Size N/A
Spouse/boyfriend/girlfriend Jane Clement
Net Worth $7 million

 

Relationship Status

Kim Clement

If we talk about his love life. Kim married Jane Clement. The couple lived a happy life. Kim was fond of social media and had interaction with the audience through their accounts. He has more than 19 thousand followers on Instagram, 5.6 thousand on Twitter, and 71 k on Facebook.

Net Worth

When he was alive, he earned a handsome amount of money. According to reports, the estimated net worth of Kim Clement was $7 million.

Kim Clement

 

Christina Debby

I am Christina Debby a Content Marketer and writer. After graduating from the University of Manchester, I started writing passionately. I am passionate about my fellow humans and want to be their inspiration. So, I can grow them. When I am working, you can find me on my social accounts.

You might also like
Biography

Alba August Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Biography

Jessica Barth Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Biography

Who is Samara Saraiva? Biography, Body Measurements, and Personal Life

Biography

Alice Evans Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe, and More!

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.