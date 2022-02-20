Kim Clement Personal Details, Career, Relationship Status, Net Worth

Kim Clement, Who was recognized as a ” singing prophet,” was born on 30 September 1956. But, he died at the age of 60 in November 2016. In September 2015, he was diagnosed with a brain tumor along with lung difficulties.

Kim Clement was a musician, and his musical genres were Christian, and in his best-released albums, Israel Is Forever, Songs from the Den, and many more were included.

Kim Clement Personal Details

Kim Clement Full Name Kim Clement Date of Birth September 30, 1956 Age 60 years old (Died in November 2016) Birthplace United States Profession Musical Artist Height 5’8” Weight 70 kg Shoe Size N/A Spouse/boyfriend/girlfriend Jane Clement Net Worth $7 million

Relationship Status

If we talk about his love life. Kim married Jane Clement. The couple lived a happy life. Kim was fond of social media and had interaction with the audience through their accounts. He has more than 19 thousand followers on Instagram, 5.6 thousand on Twitter, and 71 k on Facebook.

Net Worth

When he was alive, he earned a handsome amount of money. According to reports, the estimated net worth of Kim Clement was $7 million.