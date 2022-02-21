Jamie Colby Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe and More!

Jamie Colby may be a famous and highly talented American news correspondent. She is also famous among her fans as a TV anchor. Moreover, she got much fame and a good name in the TV industry. Jamie was born on 21st December 1970, in Forest Hills, New York city of USA. This popular and renowned personality earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting and a Jury’s doctor’s degree.

Jamie Colby also worked as a CNN correspondent and as a CBS news reporter. Later on, she joined Fox News as a Correspondent for National News also as an Anchor. Together with her best coverage of the 9/11 attacks, in 2002, Jamie Colby was honored with Edward R. Murrow National Award. She also won other awards like Clarion Award and Gracie Award for her best work.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Jamie Colby Weight: 68 Kg or (68 kg)

Jamie Colby Height: 5 Feet and 7 Inches or (170 cm)

Jamie Colby Shoe Size: 6 US

Jamie Colby Bra size: 34 C

Jamie Colby Body measurements: 37-27-37 inches (94-69-94 cm)

Further critical details of the actress: