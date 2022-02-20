Biography

Alba August Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

By Anila Shehzadi
0

Alba Adele August is a famous Swedish and Danish actor who was born on 6th June 1993. In 2001, she performed her first debut as a little performer in the film Song For Martin. Her father directed this song. In 2017 she appeared within the Rain, a Danish series by Netflix. However, in 2018, she played the central role in Becoming Astrid, the biopic of the Swedish author Astrid Lindgren. She performed as Marie in the Below the Surface series and got colossal recognition.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Alba August

 

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

  • Alba August Height: 5 Feet and 5 Inches
  • Alba August Weight: 121 lbs or (55 kg)
  • Alba August Horoscope: Gemini
  • Alba August Shoe Size: 6.5 US
  • Alba August Bra Size: 32 B
  • Alba August Body Measurements: 34-25-34 inches or (86-63.5-86 cm)

Further critical details of the actress:

Alba August

  • Alba August Date of Birth: 6th June 1993
  • Alba August Age: 27 years
  • Alba August Eye color: Brown
  • Alba August Hair color: Blonde
  • Alba August Nationality: Danish
  • Alba August Husband: Unmarried

Alba August

Anila Shehzadi

Hi There! My name is Anila. I am a writer and I love to gather interesting stories and write about them. I have been a writer since my school days as I loved getting to know about people and their experiences in life. I have covered topics like entertainment, health, news, medicine, restaurant reviews, and almost everything that a journalist can cover.

