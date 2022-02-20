Alba August Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Alba Adele August is a famous Swedish and Danish actor who was born on 6th June 1993. In 2001, she performed her first debut as a little performer in the film Song For Martin. Her father directed this song. In 2017 she appeared within the Rain, a Danish series by Netflix. However, in 2018, she played the central role in Becoming Astrid, the biopic of the Swedish author Astrid Lindgren. She performed as Marie in the Below the Surface series and got colossal recognition.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Alba August Height: 5 Feet and 5 Inches

Alba August Weight: 121 lbs or (55 kg)

Alba August Horoscope: Gemini

Alba August Shoe Size: 6.5 US

Alba August Bra Size: 32 B

Alba August Body Measurements: 34-25-34 inches or (86-63.5-86 cm)

Further critical details of the actress: