All You Need To Know About Jessie Coffield

American TV personality Jessie Coffield is famously recognized for her appearance in many Super Bowl commercials. Currently, she is performing as a Show Host of the American sports show DraftKings. Coffield is a former college lacrosse player.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Jessie Coffield

Gender: Female

Date of birth: October 15, 1990

Age: 31 years old

Zodiac sign: Libra

Place of birth: Alexandria, Virginia, United States

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: White

Religion: Christianity

Parents: Kristen (Mother), William (Father)

Siblings: 2

Relationship status: Married

Partner: Michael Nowak

Profession: TV personality, reporter

Net worth: $200,000

Twitter: @Jessie_Coffield

All about the body measurements of the Jessie Coffield

Here are the body measurements of this charming media personality

Height: 5’10” inches (178 cm)

Weight: 65 Kg (143lbs)

Hair color: Blonde

Eye color: Brown

Sexuality: Straight

Body Measurements: N/A

Facts about Jessie Coffield

Here are the further critical Facts about this stunning personality

● On October 15, 1990, Jessie Coffield was born in Alexandria, Virginia, United States. She is 31 years old as of the current year.

● Jessie Coffield was born to parents Kristen and William Coffield. She was brought alongside two siblings, Virginia and William.

● She joined St. Stephens and St. Agnes high schools. She later moved to Boston College and graduated in communication(2013).

● Furthermore, there is no Wikipedia page about her childhood, family background, and elementary qualifications.

● The reporter started her career as a sports journalist for the Washington Capitals NHL hockey team and Boston Red Sox. She worked as an assistant editor for CBT News (2013). One year later, she joined Revs TV as a reporter.

● She reports the show at DraftKings and co-hosts the DraftKings show with Emerson Lotzia.

● The journalist tied the knot with Michael Nowak at a private family function in June 2021.

Description:

American sports journalist, Jessie Coffield, is widely famous as the show host at DraftKings, a

digital sports company. She has worked with Revs TV and CBT News.