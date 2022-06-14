Biography

All You Need To Know About Jacob Pitts Age Family & Facts

Jacob Pitts

Jacob Pitts is an American film, television, and stage actor. His middle name is Rives. He rose to fame for his appearance as the U.S.Marshal Tim Gutterson on the FX television drama Justified (2010–15), Bill “Hoosier” Smith in the HBO miniseries The Pacific (2010), and Cooper Harris in the film EuroTrip (2004).

He had played a role in the first season of The Sinner, and his latest appearance was in the crime drama series Sneaky Pete as Lance Lord.

Biography and Body Statistics:

FULL NAME: Jacob Rives Pitts
NICKNAME: Pitts
GENDER: Male
PROFESSION: Actor
NATIONALITY: American
AGE: 41 years old
DATE OF BIRTH: November 20, 1979
BIRTHPLACE: Weston, Connecticut, United States
RELIGION: Christianity
ZODIAC SIGN: Scorpio
DEBUT: Film: EuroTrip (2004)
FATHER: Scottish
MOTHER: Not known
MARITAL STATUS: Single
NET WORTH: $1 million approx

Jacob Pitts

All about the body measurements of the Jacob Pitts

Here are the body measurements of this charming media personality

HEIGHT: 5’8”inches (1.74 m)
WEIGHT: 70 kg (154 lbs)
CHEST: 41 inches
WAIST: 32 inches
BODY TYPE: Athletic
BICEPS: 15 inches
HAIR COLOR: Brown
EYE COLOR: Brown
BODY MEASUREMENTS: N/A

Facts about Jacob Pitts

Here are the further critical Facts about this stunning personality

● On November 20, 1979, Jacob was born in Weston, Connecticut. Currently, he is 41 years
old. His zodiac sign is Scorpio. He was born to Arlene and Joseph Rives Pitts.
● Pitts joined Weston High School. He also took part in productions from school, including
the Mysterious Man in Into The Woods. Pitts debuted on Tv in 1999 in an episode of
Comedy Central’s sitcom Strangers with Candy. His other performances in the series include
Eurotrip (2008) and drama movie 21 (2008).
● He played short-term roles in notable films, including the World War II miniseries “The
Pacific,” “The Good Wife,” “Hoosier,” “Elementary,” and “Above Average Presents,” the
television series “Justified,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “Homecoming.”
● Jacob Pitts has accumulated a net worth of around $1 million by his appearances on both
big and small screens.
