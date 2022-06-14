All You Need To Know About Jacob Pitts Age Family & Facts

Jacob Pitts is an American film, television, and stage actor. His middle name is Rives. He rose to fame for his appearance as the U.S.Marshal Tim Gutterson on the FX television drama Justified (2010–15), Bill “Hoosier” Smith in the HBO miniseries The Pacific (2010), and Cooper Harris in the film EuroTrip (2004).

He had played a role in the first season of The Sinner, and his latest appearance was in the crime drama series Sneaky Pete as Lance Lord.

Biography and Body Statistics:

FULL NAME: Jacob Rives Pitts

NICKNAME: Pitts

GENDER: Male

PROFESSION: Actor

NATIONALITY: American

AGE: 41 years old

DATE OF BIRTH: November 20, 1979

BIRTHPLACE: Weston, Connecticut, United States

RELIGION: Christianity

ZODIAC SIGN: Scorpio

PROFESSION: Actor

DEBUT: Film: EuroTrip (2004)

FATHER: Scottish

MOTHER: Not known

MARITAL STATUS: Single

NET WORTH: $1 million approx

All about the body measurements of the Jacob Pitts

Here are the body measurements of this charming media personality

HEIGHT: 5’8”inches (1.74 m)

WEIGHT: 70 kg (154 lbs)

CHEST: 41 inches

WAIST: 32 inches

BODY TYPE: Athletic

BICEPS: 15 inches

HAIR COLOR: Brown

EYE COLOR: Brown

BODY MEASUREMENTS: N/A

Facts about Jacob Pitts

Here are the further critical Facts about this stunning personality

● On November 20, 1979, Jacob was born in Weston, Connecticut. Currently, he is 41 years

old. His zodiac sign is Scorpio. He was born to Arlene and Joseph Rives Pitts.

● Pitts joined Weston High School. He also took part in productions from school, including

the Mysterious Man in Into The Woods. Pitts debuted on Tv in 1999 in an episode of

Comedy Central’s sitcom Strangers with Candy. His other performances in the series include

Eurotrip (2008) and drama movie 21 (2008).

● He played short-term roles in notable films, including the World War II miniseries “The

Pacific,” “The Good Wife,” “Hoosier,” “Elementary,” and “Above Average Presents,” the

television series “Justified,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “Homecoming.”

● Jacob Pitts has accumulated a net worth of around $1 million by his appearances on both

big and small screens.

Description:

American film, television, and stage actor, Jacob Pitts came to the limelight for his appearance

as U.S. Marshal Tim Gutterson on the FX television drama Justified (2010–15), Bill “Hoosier”

Smith in the HBO miniseries The Pacific (2010), and Cooper Harris in the film EuroTrip (2004).