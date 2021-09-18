Jay Leno Bio, Wiki, Height, Net Worth, Facts and More!

Biography
Jay Leno Bio

Jay Leno is a famous American host, writer, and comedian. His real name is aka James Douglas Muir  Leno. He made his name by his stand-up comedian tv shows.

He went to Andover high school and then Emerson College, from where he got a bachelor’s degree in speech therapy.

After many years, he started a show, “ Tonight Show,” in 1977 and also played short roles in Good Times & Holmes. Jay quit the show in 2009 but rejoined in 2010 and then retired in 2014.

Moreover, he performed in Tim Allen’s show ‘Last Man Standing.’ Currently, he is preparing for the latest game show host, “ You Bet Your Life.” Some rumors say he is gay, but it is not true. He tied in a knot with his partner Mavis Leno and legally wedded in 1980.

The comedian was raised in a beautiful family, and his father was an insurgent agent, and his mother was a housewife. They died in 1993 and 1994, respectively, and sibling passed away in 2002 due to cancer complications. The net worth of Jay Leno is almost $450 million.

Jay Leno real name Aka James Douglas Muir  Leno
Jay Leno Birthday 28 April 1950
Jay Leno Age 71
Jay Leno gender Male
Jay Leno height 5’9″
Jay Leno Nationality American
Jay Leno Ethnicity White
Jay Leno profession Comedian
Jay Leno Husband/ Boyfriends Mavis Leno
Jay Leno Net Worth $450 million
Jay Leno Twitter @jayleno
Jay Leno YouTube N/A

 

Facts

