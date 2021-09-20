Experts Advice – Ways to Boost Immunity After Lock down

We all know that from few last months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone affected. It changed our lifestyle and, therefore, physical and psychological well being also affected. We were working from home desks; even our gym routine becomes chores. Meanwhile, many people found a way to exercise daily and stick at a healthy eating pattern.

However, eating, sitting, and delicious homemade treats are those things that everyone was missing. Now everyone is happy because the lockdown is ended day by day all around the world.

Many people have started their office routines. But finding the great stamina after this long lockdown is quite difficult. For that purpose, we need extra effort to give ourselves the best in work mentally and physically. Moreover, we need some small steps for the systematic manner.

Here we are sharing some easy and healthy ways to boost the stamina in post lockdown.

Proper Timing

Our body system link with solar clock, therefore, must set your meal timing and stick there. Eating good food in regular hours so that your energy level maintain and does not fall highs to lows. This regular meal timing will help you set your body’s rhythm and balance the hormones, and you feel energized.

Nutrient-Rich Foods

The best thing that happened in lockdown is that we addicted to eating fresh and homemade cooked foods. In these foods, fresh ingredients were found, which keeps you healthy. Besides, we have to learn how to make pizzas and burgers at home with less fat and fresh ingredients. But most of th time, nutrient-rich foods are used, and the usage of cheat meal becomes less.

Nutrient-rich foods are preferred over empty calories foods, after which you feel down. Fermented foods are also nutrient-dense foods that add good bacteria in your gut system that make your gut healthy and efficient for nutrient absorption.

Drink Plenty of water

In summers, we always need to stay hydrated because mild dehydration leaves us exhausted. Therefore, you must take enough fluid and water to fulfill the body’s water requirement. To boost the stamina in post lockdown, you can take fresh lemon water, coconut water, fresh iced tea, and water without sugar or minimum of sugar. Moreover, many traditional summer drinks are also available that keep you hydrated all the time.

Nuts and Seeds in Your Diet

Nuts and seeds should be included in your diet in summers too. You can use seeds in summer drinks such as Almond thandai is the best healthy drink for summer. Nuts are the best sources of all nutrients such as fats, fiber, protein, and antioxidants that clean up the free radicals from the system and boost immunity.

Physical Activity

Everyone needs to start the exercise or any physical activity after this lockdown. It keeps your body and mind healthy. But be careful and start with slowly and then maintained it at mid-level exercise. When it makes your stamina, then gradually increase it to the next level.

Final Lines

Well, don’t forget it is testing time when people still are using sanitizing and handwashing. We discovered many good things in lockdown like homemade cooked food and body hygiene habits and spent quality time with family. In post lockdown, we should maintain these healthy habits and should follow these steps to boost immunity after lockdown