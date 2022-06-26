Everything You Want To Know About Hugh Laurie

James Hugh Calum Laurie is professionally known as Hugh Laurie. He is an English actor,

comedian, writer, singer, and director. He is famous for portraying Dr. Gregory House on the

Fox medical drama television series House (2004–2012), for which he earned two Golden

Globe Awards and many other accolades.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Real name: James Hugh Calum Laurie

Date of birth: June 11, 1959

Place of birth: Oxford, Oxfordshire, England

Age: 63 years (As of 2022)

Nationality: American

Horoscope: Gemini

Occupation: Comedian, Actor,

Height: 6’2” (188 cm)

Weight: 180 lbs (82 kg)

Instagram: @hughlaurieofficial

Twitter: @hughlaurie

Further details about Hugh Laurie

● On June 11, 1959, Laurie was born in Oxford, Oxfordshire, England. Until the age of

13, Laurie attended the ‘Dragon School’ in Oxford. Then he went to ‘Eton College’ in

Windsor. Laurie graduated from the ‘Selwyn College’ under the ‘University of

Cambridge.

● William George Ranald Mundell “Ran” Laurie, his father, was a doctor by profession

and won the Olympic gold medal in rowing at the 1984 ‘London Games.’ His mother’s

name is Patricia Laidlaw.

● Laurie has two older sisters, Susan and Janet, and an older brother, Charles Alexander

Lyon Mundell Laurie.

● In 1977, Laurie won the ‘British National Title’ in junior coxed pair rowing and

represented Great Britain at the Junior World Rowing Championships.

● Laurie was seen in various series and T.V. films like ‘The Crystal Cube,’ ‘Keep Off the

Grass,’ ‘The Young Ones, ‘ and ‘Alfresco.’ He played the prominent role of ‘Doctor

Eldon Chance’ in the series ‘Chance.’

● Throughout his career, Laurie has voiced characters for various projects, such as

‘Stuart Little: The Animated Series,’ ‘Preston Pig,’ ‘Monsters vs. Aliens,’ ‘Arthur

Christmas,’ ‘The Simpsons,’ etc.

● He is also a brilliant singer and has released two albums. On April 18, 2011, he

released the first album ‘Let Them Talk.’ His second album, ‘Didn’t It Rain,’ was

released on May 6, 2013, and features blues, jazz, and other musical genres.

● His son Charles Archibald Laurie also followed him and entered the entertainment

industry as an actor.

FAQ about Hugh Laurie

Q: When did Laurie get the fame?

A: Laurie got the fame after being part of the comedy series ‘A Bit of Fry & Laurie.’ He

acted alongside another Stephen Fry from 1989 to 1995.

Q: What do you know about Laurie’s personal life?

A: On June 16, 1989, Laurie married theatre personality Jo Green. Together they have three

children. His sons, Charles and William, were born in 1988 and 1991, respectively. His

daughter Rebecca was born in 1993.

Q: Which is Laurie’s most famous project?

A: Laurie is famous for portraying the iconic role of ‘Dr. Gregory House’ in ‘House, M.D.’ He

received nominations at ‘Emmy Awards.’ ‘Guinness World Records named him the

most-watched actor in 2011. His name was also among the highest-paid actors, receiving up

to the U.S. $409,000 for each episode.

Q: What is the net worth of Hugh Laurie?

A: The net worth of Hugh Laurie is $45 million. As Laurie has spent many years in the

industry, he has accumulated plenty of money through his profession.