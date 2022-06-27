All You Need To Know About Zion Shamaree Mayweather

American social media personality, Zion Shamaree Mayweather, rose to prominence as the son of boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. He joined Instagram and gained fame because of his relationship with his father, Floyd.

Zion Shamaree Mayweather is 20 years old. He was born to renowned boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. on March 28th, 2001, in the United States. His father Floyd arranged a birthday party, invited celebrities like Young Thug, and gifted him a Mercedes C-class car.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full Name: Zion Shamaree Mayweather

Gender: Male

Age: 20 years old

Zodiac Sign: Aries

Date of Birth: March 28th, 2001

Place of Birth: United States

Profession: Social media personality

Nationality: American

Race / Ethnicity: African American

Father (Dad): Floyd Mayweather

Mother: Josie Harris

Body measurements of Zion Shamaree Mayweather

Here are the body measurements of this charming media personality

Height: 5 feet 3 inches

Weight: 58 kg

Eye Color: Black

Hair Color: Black

Sexual Orientation: Straight

Body Measurements: N/A

Facts about Zion Shamaree Mayweather

Here are the further critical Facts about this stunning personality

● An American celebrity child was born to Josie Harris, an actress, a reality television

personality, and Floyd Mayweather. He is of African-American Ethnicity.

● His mother, Josie, appeared in the horror film Exit 38 (2006) and Starter Wives

Confidential Show. She was in a relationship with Mayweather (1995-2010). She argued

that Floyd abused her in front of their children in 2010.

● Later, Josie was found dead in her car in Valencia on March 10th, 2020; the cause of her

death is still unknown.

● Zion has not joined boxing yet. In Addition, his father, Floyd, is a well-renowned boxer

and winner of 15 major titles and 50 matches during his whole career. His most viral

victory fight was in 2017 against Conor McGregor, the Biggest Fight in combat sports

history.

● Zion made her Instagram page @zion_ Mayweather in 2014 and posted his family

picture. Soon, he became a famous face as the son of Floyd with over 200K followers.

● He enjoys his father’s supreme wealth of around $700 million.

