Everything You Need To Know About Cascina Caradonna

Cascina Caradonna is an American-born actress, model, and social media celebrity. She got

fame for her self-titled YouTube channel, where she uploads vlogs, comedic gaming,

workout, collaboration, and lifestyle content.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Cascina Caradonna

Date of birth: 5 March 1999

Place of birth: USA

Age: 23 years (As of 2022)

Nationality: American

Horoscope: Pisces

Occupation: Actress, Model, and Social Media Star

Instagram: @cascinacaradonna

Twitter: @casscar35

All about the body measurements of the actress

Here are the body measurements of this fantastic actress

● Weight: 117 lbs (53 kg)

● Height: 5”5’ (168cm)

● Bra size: 36 C

● Shoe size: 5 (US)

● Body measurements: 36-28-40 inches

Further details about Cascina Caradonna

● On 5 March 1999, Cascina was born in the USA. She grew up with her sister, Sofia.

Cascina prefers to keep her personal life lowkey, so she has not opened up much

regarding her childhood and early life. Her sister and parents often appear in her

YouTube videos. Apart from this, there is no data regarding her family background.

● She went to the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. Cascina also appeared

in many theatrical productions held across the United States.

● On her YouTube channel, she talks about topics from poetry to gaming. Cascina

started her YouTube channel back in 2015 and reached 451K subscribers.

● Cascina has captured her followers’ attention with her humor and attractive

personality since she started her social media career. She loves sharing moments from

her life through this platform, and she has been gaining popularity among viewers on

YouTube.

● In the Q&A video on her YouTube channel back in 2018, the YouTuber said that she

has dreamt of becoming an actress ever since she was a child. And it was like a dream

come true for her to become the face model of Dina.

● Currently, she is working as an actress, singer, and YouTuber. She has performed a

musical named “Dames At Sea,” uploaded on her YouTube channel.

FAQ about Cascina Caradonna

Q: Which is Cascina’s favorite pop band?

A: Cascina is a big fan of the psychedelic pop band “Glass Animals” and got a chance to

meet them when she went to their concert back in 2018.

Q: Does Cascina have a boyfriend?

A: In her Q&A YouTube video, Cascina said she is in a romantic relationship. But

unfortunately, she has not shared much about her boyfriend.

Q: How did Cascina come into the acting field?

A: Cascina caught considerable social media attention, popularity, and followers when she

got selected as Dina in the popular game The Last Part of Us II. Furthermore, after her

character in The Last Part of Us II, she came into the acting field and succeeded. She started

with the project ‘So Foreign.’ And now a day, working on another project whose name and the

whole cast are yet to be revealed.

Q: What is the net worth of Cascina Caradonna?

A: Cascina Caradonna’s net worth is $300 thousand. She has gathered a good fortune through

her career as an actress, model, and social media star?