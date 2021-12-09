The extraction of fuels and the processing of materials and food contribute to 90% of our world’s water stress and biodiversity loss. Our current lifestyles are unsustainable, and if we want to continue, we’ll have to switch to a greener lifestyle.

For our future and our planet, we need to consider our carbon footprint. If you’re wondering how to reduce your carbon footprint, start here. These tips can help make a difference.

Calculate Your Carbon Footprint

To find out how much you could be doing, you first have to use a carbon footprint calculator. This tool measures the number of greenhouse gasses that your lifestyle produces. It will tell you how many tons of CO2 per year that your household creates.

It also measures your dietary choices, such as how much meat and snacks you eat and how often you travel.

Once you have a better idea of your carbon footprint, you can take steps to lower it.

Choose Local Foods and More Veggies

Livestock accounts for around 14.5% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions. Beef and lamb have the biggest impact, while veggies and plant-based foods account for the least. It’s a good incentive to start cutting out meat and adding more fruits and vegetables to your diet.

Also, choosing local foods that are in season helps cut back on our reliance on the transportation industry. Whether food comes in by truck, train, ship, or another method, it results in using more fossil fuels.

Avoid Fast Fashion

One of the easiest ways of reducing your carbon footprint is to avoid fast fashion. Fast fashion refers to trendy but cheaply made clothing that mimics ideas from the catwalk and presents it to consumers in stores.

The problem with this is that many people discard these clothes in a few years when the trends go out of style. This results in cheap textiles like polyester, which is derived from fossil fuels and sheds microfibers when washed. Toxic dyes and microfibers impact our oceans and our animals.

Avoid fast fashion giants and choose recycled or vintage clothing instead if you can. Buy quality pieces designed to last that will grow with your wardrobe, rather than fall out of style in a few years.

Install a Solar Energy System

If you really want to know how to reduce your carbon footprint, one of the best investments you can make is to buy a solar energy system.

Solar power is renewable, clean, and has a much smaller impact on the environment than burning fossil fuels. To learn more and to get a quote with zero commitment, check out a company like Blue Raven.

Learning More on How to Reduce Your Carbon Footprint

If you want to know how to reduce your carbon footprint, don’t stop here. These tips will help get you started, but there are many changes you can make if you want a greener future. You can make a difference, and even small changes help our planet.

To discover more tips on how to go green, check out some of our other posts.