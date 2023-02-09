House of Spoils Adds Barbie Ferreira Opposite Ariana DeBose

A psychological thriller will be the next role Barbie Ferreira will play in her acting career. There has been an announcement that Ferreira will star in the upcoming film House of Spoils, which will be released on Prime Video and Blumhouse Television. It has been widely known that Ferreira played Kat Hernandez in HBO’s Euphoria. She has also appeared in Nope, directed by Jordan Peele, and Unpregnant, directed by Rachel Lee Goldenberg, both of which will air on HBO Max in 2020.

Among the actors joining Hernandez in House of Spoils is Ariana DeBose, who recently played Anita in the 2021 film version of West Side Story directed by Steven Spielberg. She was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Academy Awards for her work in the film. As part of the Sony Spider-Man universe, Calypso has also been cast in a leading role in the upcoming film Kraven the Hunter, which is also set in the Spider-Man universe.

The story of House of Spoils follows a chef (portrayed by DeBose) who is opening her own restaurant. Despite the fact that it is located on a remote estate, the restaurant is a restaurant that has no local competitors. In addition to dealing with doubt from herself and an investor, DeBose’s character is also faced with the spirit of the estate’s previous owner. This spirit threatens to sabotage her as she attempts to run the newly established business.

Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy will be directing the film House of Spoils. It is worth mentioning that the duo was previously responsible for the 2019 film Blow the Man Down. Thus, as well as directing episodes of AMC+’s Moonhaven and Paramount+’s The Stand, they also served as executive producers. Cole and Krudy produced the film and wrote the screenplay for it.

Jason Blum, who is the head of Blumhouse, will produce the film along with Secret Engine’s Alex Scharfman, Lucas Joaquin, and Drew Houpt. Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath, who is part of Divide/Conquer. It has been announced that Blumhouse Television executives Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold will executive produce the film.

“We’re excited to see Ariana’s fresh, bold, and spirited energy that won her an Oscar in a role that is completely different from what she played at the Academy Awards,” McCumber said about the film previously. In addition, Bridget and Danielle make up a talented team who brings a wealth of experience both behind the camera and in front of it.

There is also a possibility that Amazon Studios will produce the film. Julie Rapaport (head of movies at Amazon Studios) previously stated that “since Blow the Man Down, we have been huge fans of Bridget and Danielle’s unique filmmaking voice, and we knew that we had to be part of anything they were planning to do next,” she said about the film

Our excitement to bring this story to the screen and to our customers around the world is nothing short of overwhelming. We could not be more excited to bring the story to the screen and to customers around the world. Production of the film is scheduled to begin this fall. There has been no official announcement when House of Spoils will be released on Prime Video, and no official release date has been set yet.