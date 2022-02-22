Hailee Steinfeld Body Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight

Hailee Steinfeld is an American actress, director, producer, and songwriter. She was born on 11th December 1996 in California. Hailee started her career when she was only eight years old.

She went to the Ascension Lutheran School, Conejo Elementary, and Colina Middle School. Her most prominent role was in the drama film True Grit as Mattie Ross, and for this, she was also nominated for Best Supporting Actress Academy Award.

Besides, her best films are Ender’s Game, Romeo & Juliet, 3 Days to Kill, etc. Her two singles were hit in which Love Myself and Starving are included.

On behalf of the role of Nadine Byrd in The Edge of Seventeen 2016, Hailee was nominated for Golden Globe. She was in a relationship with Douglas Booth and Jack Anyonoff, who was a co-star in the Shakespearean adaptation of Romero and Juliet.

Hailee Steinfeld Body Measurements

Hailee Steinfeld Weight: 59 kg

Hailee Steinfeld Height: 1.73 m

Hailee Steinfeld Bra size: 32B

Hailee Steinfeld Shoe size: ‎10

Hailee Steinfeld Body measurements: 34-27-35 inches

Personal Details

Hailee Steinfeld DOB: 11 December 1996

Hailee Steinfeld Age: 23 years

Hailee Steinfeld Nationality: American

Hailee Steinfeld Spouse/Boyfriend: Niall Horan

Hailee Steinfeld Eye color: Hazel

Hailee Steinfeld Hair color: Dark Brown