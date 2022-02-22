Jen Carfagno Measurements, Bio, Shoe, Height, Weight, and More!

Jennifer “Jen” Carfagno is that the most famous American television meteorologist. Nowadays, she is doing a job with a Weather channel. She was born on 19th July 1976 in Pennsylvania. In 1998, this beautiful climatologist earned a Bachelor’s degree in Meteorology. She needs to work as an intern with the weather channel. However, later on, she joined as a full-time forecaster after completing her studies education. She took part in the trainee program for on-camera meteorologists that’s announced by the weather channel. She loves the weather measurement, dewpoints. It is often the rationale she is famously called Dewpoint Diva. She has a passion for science. When she isn’t forecasting the weather around the globe, moreover, she would like to relax at the beach and do some gardening work. Now, she hosts the AMHG alongside the telecasted person on weekdays from 6 pm to 9 am.

