Every Detail You Want To Know About Grace Fan DeVito

Grace Fan DeVito is a producer and actress from America, but famous being the daughter of Danny DeVito, the legendary Hollywood actor. She has worked on many projects, primarily TV series, and short films, both as an actress and producer. Most famously, she is known for her work in the short film “Bloom” (2007).

She had started her career in 2006 with “My Girlfriend’s Abroad,” a Benji Samit’s comedy. It was about a college boy, Kevin, whose entire world flips around when his sweetheart travels to another country, letting him be with his closest friend out of organization with a pretty freshman girl. Stuart Paul Gibbs, Matt Perlmutter, and Alex Clifford are part of this film.

One year later, Grace produced a short film called “Bloom,” about a young fisherman named Lankford and his ill mother. Interestingly, in the movie, Lankford’s mother is played by the real-life mother of Grace, Rhea Perlman.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Grace Fan DeVito

Date of birth: March 25, 1985

Place of birth: New York City, USA

Age: 37 years

Nationality: American

Horoscope: Aries

Occupation: Actor, Producer

Spouse/Boyfriend: Not Available

Facebook: Not Available

Instagram: @gmdevito

Twitter: Not Available

Net Worth: $2 million

All about the Body measurements of the actress

Here are the body measurements of this beautiful actress

Height: 5 feet 7 inches or 170 cm

Weight: 60 kg or 132 lbs

Bra size: 33B

Shoe size: 6 US

Body measurements: 34-27-35 inches

Further detail about Grace Fan DeVito

● On March 25, 1985, Grace was born in New York City, USA. She is the girl of actors Danny DeVito and Rhea Pearlman. Grace has two siblings, and she is the middle child in the family – Jake DeVito is the younger one while Lucy DeVito is older.

● Her father is an American director, actor, producer, comedian, and screenwriter. Daniel gained prominence as the taxi dispatcher Louie De Palma in the TV series Taxi.

● In 2015, Grace made her acting debut by appearing in Frances Scholz’s fantasy “Amboy.”

● In 2017, she played numerous characters in the animated series “Jeff & Some Aliens,” giving her voice to Alien Actress Lil’ Nubbins, Stoned Azurian Skater #2.

● In her career, she has had no award nominations. Grace does not seem much active on social media platforms.

● Her favorite color is yellow. She loves traveling, photoshoots, reading books, and loves Italian cuisine. Her hobbies are Cardio, Yoga, and Hiking. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

● Grace’s relationship status is single, and she is relishing her single life. There is no data available about Grace’s past relationships.

● Her profession as an actress and producer is her primary source of income. She has a net worth of $2 million.