Every fact you need to know about Gabriela Spanic

Gabriela Spanic is a popular Venezuelan actress and singer. She was born on 10th December
1973. her birthplace is Ortiz, Venezuela. Her full name is Gabriela Helena Spanic Utrera.
She went to Andres Bello Catholic University, where she studied psychology. She got fame because
of her roles in many telenovelas and some notable tele twin in La usurpadora 1998. She was
raised in Ortiz, and her father name is Casimiro, and her mother, Norma. She has a twin sister
named Patricia and a younger brother Antonio. Spanic married Miguel de Leon in 1996, but they
separated in 2002. Here you can read her personal details
Biography and Body Statistics:
Full name: Gabriela Spanic
Date of birth: December 10, 1973
Place of birth: Ortiz Venezuelan
Age: years old (As of 2022)
Horoscope: Sagitarrius
Nationality: Venezuelan
Occupation: Actress and singer
Instagram: @ gabyspanictv
Net Worth: approx.: $10 million
Spouse/Boyfriend: Miguel de León
All about the body measurements of the Gabriela Spanic
Here are the body measurements of this charming media person
Weight: 56kg
height: 5’7”
shoe size: 9 US
body measurements: 35-24-34 inches
