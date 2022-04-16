Melissa Newman: Body Measurements, Career, Family, Net Worth, and More!

An American actress, artist, and songster, Melissa Newman is the son of Hollywood screen legends Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward.
Having grown up as the daughter, Melissa has been exposed to the limelight since her birth. Still, both Newman and Woodward tried to maintain a semblance of normality in their private lives.
Biography and Body Measurements
Melissa was born on 27th September 1961 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. Moreover, she’s an American and is of the white race.
Melissa is Paul Newman’s second of three daughters and his alternate woman, Joanne Woodward. She was born on the same day her parents’ film Paris Blues was released in the U.S.
She has two sisters; her aged family is Elinor “Nell” Teresa, born in 1959. Her youngish family, Claire Clea Olivia, was born in 1965.
Melissa also has two aged half-sisters, named Susan, born in 1953, and Stephanie Kendall, born 1954, through her father’s before marriage to Jackie Witte.
- First Name: Melissa
- Last Name: Newman
- Profession: Family Member
- Age: 62 years
- Birth Sign: Libra
- Birth Date: 27th September 1961
- Birth Place: Los Angeles, America
- Eye Color: Hazel
- Hair Color: Blonde
- Marital Status: Married
- Nationality: American
- Husband: Raphael Elkind
Quick Facts about Melissa Newman
- She shuttled back and forth with her well-known actor parents between Westport, Connecticut, and Hollywood when growing up.
- As a result, her siblings and Melissa grew up in a careful and encouraging ménage. She also had a half- family who passed away in 1978. Also, she attended and graduated from Sarah Lawrence College in 1988.
- As an actress, Melissa plant some success. One of her early places was an underrated part in the 1971 film’ Occasionally a Great Notion. She also appeared on Television shows like Hawkins and The New Perry Mason.
- In 1971, Melissa Newman appeared in her father’s film’ occasionally a Great Notion.’ Also involved in the movie was Richard Jaeckel, who won an Oscar nomination for his performance. Melissa, who was nine times old during the filming, portrayed Lissy Stamper’s underrated part.
- She appeared in the alternate occasion of the first season of the CBS riddle drama series ‘Hawkins’ in 1973. Also, Melissa appeared in the 1978 telefilm’ See How She Runs.’
- Newman is married to Raphael “Raphe” Elkind, a middle-academy schoolteacher. Together, they’re parents to two sons, Peter and Henry Elkind. They live in Westport, Connecticut, in the 19th-century home preliminarily possessed by her parents.
- Melissa is a mama of two sprat’s Henry Elkind Peter Elkind.
- Colorful Online coffers, notorious Family Member Melissa Newman’s net worth is 93 Million dollars at 57 years old.
- She earned the plutocrat being a professional Family Member.