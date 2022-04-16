Melissa Newman: Body Measurements, Career, Family, Net Worth, and More!

An American actress, artist, and songster, Melissa Newman is the son of Hollywood screen legends Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward.

Having grown up as the daughter, Melissa has been exposed to the limelight since her birth. Still, both Newman and Woodward tried to maintain a semblance of normality in their private lives.

Biography and Body Measurements

Melissa was born on 27th September 1961 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. Moreover, she’s an American and is of the white race.

Melissa is Paul Newman’s second of three daughters and his alternate woman, Joanne Woodward. She was born on the same day her parents’ film Paris Blues was released in the U.S.

She has two sisters; her aged family is Elinor “Nell” Teresa, born in 1959. Her youngish family, Claire Clea Olivia, was born in 1965.

Melissa also has two aged half-sisters, named Susan, born in 1953, and Stephanie Kendall, born 1954, through her father’s before marriage to Jackie Witte.

First Name: Melissa

Last Name: Newman

Profession: Family Member

Age: 62 years

Birth Sign: Libra

Birth Date: 27th September 1961

Birth Place: Los Angeles, America

Eye Color: Hazel

Hair Color: Blonde

Marital Status: Married

Nationality: American

Husband: Raphael Elkind

