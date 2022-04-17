Biography

Every fact you need to know about Brady Noon

Brady Noon is a famous young American actor born on 30th December 2005. His birthplace is New
Jersey, United States.

He came into the industry as a co-actor and started his projects at a very young age. Broadwalk Empire and God boys are included in his early projects.
The other two projects are lined up, and another one is set to release this year. The recent project name
is Marry Me. The Mighty Ducks is on the production stage.

Brady worked in many ventures in 2019 and earned lots of love. He is well known because of his cute and gentle personality.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Brady Noon
Date of birth: December 30, 2005
Place of birth: New Jersey, USA
Age: 16 years old (As of 2022)
Horoscope: Capricorn
Nationality: American
Occupation: Actor
Instagram: @bradynoon
Net Worth: approx.: $2 million
Spouse/Boyfriend: Single
All about the body measurements of the Brady Noon
Here are the body measurements of this charming media person
 Weight: 60kg
 height: 5’2”
 shoe size: 6 US
 body measurements: Not Available

Facts about Brady Noon

 Brady Noon is 16 years old young American actor. He was born on 30 December 2005 in
New Jersey, United States.
 His zodiac sign is Capricorn. No parents or siblings history is revealed yet.
 Brady started working at a very young age.
 In her two most successful projects, God Boys and Broadwalk Empire are included.
 Marry Me is a recent project that was released in 2021.
 The estimated net worth of Brady Noon is approximately $2 million as he is living a
happy life.
 Brady Noon is not involved in any kind of romantic relationship, so it seems that he is
single yet.

 Brady Noon is active on social media as you can follow him on Instagram under the
name @bradynoon.

Brady Noon happy

Brady Noon sitting on stairs

Brady Noon on award show

