Every fact you need to know about Brady Noon

Brady Noon is a famous young American actor born on 30th December 2005. His birthplace is New

Jersey, United States.

He came into the industry as a co-actor and started his projects at a very young age. Broadwalk Empire and God boys are included in his early projects.

The other two projects are lined up, and another one is set to release this year. The recent project name

is Marry Me. The Mighty Ducks is on the production stage.

Brady worked in many ventures in 2019 and earned lots of love. He is well known because of his cute and gentle personality.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Brady Noon

Date of birth: December 30, 2005

Place of birth: New Jersey, USA

Age: 16 years old (As of 2022)

Horoscope: Capricorn

Nationality: American

Occupation: Actor

Instagram: @bradynoon

Net Worth: approx.: $2 million

Spouse/Boyfriend: Single

 Weight: 60kg

 height: 5’2”

 shoe size: 6 US

 body measurements: Not Available

Facts about Brady Noon

 In her two most successful projects, God Boys and Broadwalk Empire are included.

 Marry Me is a recent project that was released in 2021.

