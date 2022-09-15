Every Fact You Want to know about Vincent LaRusso
Vincent LaRusso is an American actor born in Livingston. He is well notable for portraying Adam Banks in The Mighty Ducks trilogy. He has also portrayed Danny in the Street of Darkness (1995), Sophia, and Daniel in George.
Vincent Angelo LaRusso is an American actor. On May 16, 1978, he was born in Livingston, New Jersey, U.S. He was first slated to play a small role, Larson, before being elevated to a more prominent character.
LaRusso actively participated in reunions, meet-and-greets, and occasions. He usually states that working on the films was enjoyable and that he takes pride in playing his role.
His breakthrough came when he got a role as Adam Banks in all three Mighty Ducks films.
LaRusso rose to fame after starring in the American media franchise trilogy.
Moreover, he reprised his role as Adam Banks in an episode of the Disney+ series The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, in which many of the original Mighty Ducks reappeared for a reunion.
Quick Facts and Body Statistics:
Full name: Vincent Angelo LaRusso
Date of birth: May 16, 1978
Place of birth: Livingston, New Jersey
Age: 44 years
Horoscope: Taurus
Nationality: American
Height: 6 ft 2 inches / 188 cm
Weight: 75 kg or 165 lbs
Occupation: Actor
Net Worth: $400 Thousand
Spouse/friend: Kate Everard (m. 2015-2018)
Further details about Vincent Larusso
- LaRusso grew up in Madison, New Jersey. He is the youngest son of Anthony Sr. and Joann LaRusso, and his older brother named Anthony.
- He went to Madison High School and graduated in 1996. Later he ran after his career dream and decided to join Boston University’s School of Management, where LaRasso earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
- In college, he played the role of Rhett, the leader of a popular group called “The Firm,” in a 10-minute movie called “Fecal Matters,” The short movie can be found on YouTube.
- In February 2019, LaRusso attended the 25th anniversary of the Anaheim Ducks hockey team in Anaheim, California, along with many of the trilogy’s co-stars.
- LaRusso is a talented actor; he began his acting career by playing minor roles. Then, he starred in the role of Adam Banks in The Mighty Ducks trilogy of live-action films released in the 1990s.
- In addition to that, he has played Danny in the Street of Darkness in 1995, Sophia and Daniel in George.
- When it comes to LaRusso’s personal life, he married a beautiful Kate Everard. There is not any data available on the Internet about his wife. The couple got married in 2015 and filed divorced in 2018.
- LaRusso did not share much about his life. It seems like he wants to live a lowkey life. There are not many details on the Internet about his kids and the reason for their divorce.
- He has a fit physique and attractive looks with blue eyes and dark brown hair. He wears shoes of size 11 US.
- The estimated net worth of LaRusso is $400 thousand as of 2021. LaRusso has accumulated a good fortune through his various sources of income and acting.
- LaRusso currently resides in New York City, where he works in the hospitality sector. He prefers to lead a modest lifestyle.