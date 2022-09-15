Every Fact You Want to know about Vincent LaRusso

Vincent Angelo LaRusso is an American actor. On May 16, 1978, he was born in Livingston, New Jersey, U.S. He was first slated to play a small role, Larson, before being elevated to a more prominent character.

LaRusso actively participated in reunions, meet-and-greets, and occasions. He usually states that working on the films was enjoyable and that he takes pride in playing his role.

His breakthrough came when he got a role as Adam Banks in all three Mighty Ducks films.

LaRusso rose to fame after starring in the American media franchise trilogy.

Moreover, he reprised his role as Adam Banks in an episode of the Disney+ series The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, in which many of the original Mighty Ducks reappeared for a reunion.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Vincent Angelo LaRusso

Date of birth: May 16, 1978

Place of birth: Livingston, New Jersey

Age: 44 years

Horoscope: Taurus

Nationality: American

Height: 6 ft 2 inches / 188 cm

Weight: 75 kg or 165 lbs

Occupation: Actor

Net Worth: $400 Thousand

Spouse/friend: Kate Everard (m. 2015-2018)

Further details about Vincent Larusso