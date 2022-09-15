Everything You Want To Know About John Hemphill

John Hemphill is a famous Canadian comedian, actor, writer, and producer. He was a longtime player with The Second City troupe’s Toronto cast; he was a writer for the Second City Television channel and also appeared in supporting character roles like Happy Marsden, Willem DeCooney, Wesley Wilks, and Dr. Ryne Thurman.
Quick Facts and Body Statistics:
Full name: John Hemphill
Date of birth: 1953
Place of birth: Canada
Age: 69 years
Horoscope: Not available
Nationality: Canadian
Height: Not available
Weight: Not available
Occupation: Comic Actor, Writer, Producer
Net Worth: Not available
Spouse/friend: Not available
Further details about John Hemphill
- John was born and grew up with his parents in Canada. He was born in the year 1953, but he did not disclose his exact date of birth.
- He is a writer, producer, and actor, best known for Adventures in Babysitting, which was released in 1987. He is also best known for playing roles in the 1990s Maniac Mansion.
- In addition to that, he has appeared in the television series RoboRoach, which is a Canadian animated TV series that aired on Teletoon in Canada, Animania HD in the U.S, and Fox Kids internationally.
- Also, John starred in a Canadian TV sitcom, The Jane Show, produced by Shaftesbury Films that was run on Global from 2006-7. Furthermore, he joined the cast of Little Mosque on the Prairie and Maniac Mansion.
- After that, he landed in the role of the television comedy films Hostage for a Day in 1994 and Sodbusters. He was also a co-writer with Eugene Levy of Sodbusters.
- In 2018, he played the role of Bob Currie on the Canadian television sitcom Schitt’s Creek, created by Eugene Levy and his son Dan Levy, that premiered on CBC Television from 2015 to 2020. The series consists of 80 episodes and over six seasons.
- If we discuss his achievements, John received a Gemini Award nomination in the category of Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy show for Sodbusters at the 9th Gemini Awards, which was held in 1995.
- For his outstanding performance for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series as Bob Currie on Schitt’s Creek, John received a Canadian Screen Award nomination at the 5th Canadian Screen Awards.
- When it comes to John’s personal life, he has not revealed public with his relationship; it is not publicly known whether he is in a relationship or married. Likewise, he did not share anything about his family, siblings, and kids.
- The Canadian celebrity is not active on any social media platform, so we cannot mention his Social media links, but we’ll update you as soon as we get any information about John Hemphill.