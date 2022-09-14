Fantastic Ideas to Decorate a Small Bathroom

The bathroom is one of the most essential rooms in the house, perhaps next to the bedroom. If you are lucky to have a spacious bathroom, you wouldn’t have trouble designing it and putting everything you want. However, if your space is limited, it can be trickier to decorate. But it doesn’t mean you can’t make it functional and attractive. Here are fantastic ideas to help you achieve that in a small bathroom.

Add mirrors on the wall

Mirrors give the illusion that a room is bigger than it is. While it’s a trick you often see in tiny living rooms, it works the same for the bathroom. A huge mirror would make it convenient to check yourself out from head to toe, and as mentioned, it will make the bathroom look more spacious. However, if you don’t want a large mirror or the layout won’t let you do that, installing smaller mirrors in varying shapes will give the same effect and serve as decors, making the bathroom more stylish.

Install a skylight

A dark bathroom can make it feel tighter, which is why good lighting is essential. Install quality lighting to make it brighter. Another advantage is that it would prevent accidents like tripping or slipping. A window that lets natural light in is also an excellent idea. However, consider installing a skylight instead if the space won’t allow this. It also adds a unique touch to the bathroom.

Get a small shower enclosure

You can still have a shower enclosure even with a tight space. Get the smallest shower enclosure that will fit in your bathroom. These enclosures are available in different shapes, and you can even find those you can install in the corner, which is an excellent space saver.

Place a compact bathtub

If you prefer to have a bathtub, go for a compact one. Bathtubs come in varying shapes and sizes. Some smaller bathtubs have modern styles, so having one would instantly lift the look of your bathroom. A freestanding bath is a great example, and you can conveniently move it to the spot you want, as long as there is a proper drain.

Use a sliding door

Sliding doors are excellent options for any small room. For instance, a small enclosure has a 700mm shower door that slides, which saves space. It’s the same with the main bathroom door. Since it slides, it doesn’t take up the space that a regular push door would use when you open and close it. If the bathroom is inside the bedroom, you can forego the door and keep the entrance open.

Customise storage

You can still have ample storage in the bathroom to keep essential things like toiletries and towels. The best way is to have customised storage to maximise your space and ensure they fit perfectly. You may also add floating shelves, especially on unused wall spaces.

These ideas will help maximise the use of a small bathroom while keeping it attractive. Limit the things that you keep to the essentials to avoid clutter that can make a tight space look busier.