Biography

Every fact you need to know about Kalea Marie Cephus

By Faheem Haydar
Kalea Marie Cephus is a child model and daughter of popular rappers Kiari and Shya L’amour. She belongs to American ethnic background. Her date of birth is 23 March 2015, and her birthplace is the United States.

 

Now her parents have separated, and her father married Cardi B. Kiari founded a group Mingos, and they released Versace in 2013. This song was hit at 99 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart of the US. In 2017, another album was released.

 

In the popular song of her mother, One on One 2019, Freeze Up is included.

The net worth of her father Kiari is 44 million, so Kalea is enjoying her parents’ net worth.

 

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Kalea Marie Cephus

Date of birth: March 23, 2015

Place of birth: United States

Age: 6 years old (As of 2022)

Horoscope: Aries

Nationality: American

Occupation: Child Model

Instagram: Not Available

Net Worth: approx.: $16 million (Her father’s net worth)

Spouse/Boyfriend: Single

All about the body measurements of the Kalea Marie Cephus

  • Kaalea Marie Cephus Weight: Not Available
  • Kalea Marie Cephus Height: Not Available
  • Kalea Marie Cephus Shoe Size: Not Available
  • Kalea Marie Cephus Body Measurements: Not Available

 

Facts about Kalea Marie Cephus

  • Kalea Marie Cephus is a popular celebrity child model. She was born in 2015, and at this time, she is only 6 years old.
  • Her parents are famous rappers Kiari and Shya L’amour. She was born in The United States.
  • Her father has married again to Cardi B, and one of his albums, “ Father 4,” shows his four adorable children.
  • Her zodiac sign is Aries, and further, no education detail is available yet.
  • The net worth of Kalea’s father is $16 million, and she enjoys it.
  • In the popular song of her mother, One on One 2019, Freeze Up is included.
  • Kalea is not active on social media yet as she is so young at this time.

 

Faheem Haydar

Faheem is the lead editor for The Tiger News. Faheem Haydar is a serial entrepreneur, investor, author, and digital marketing expert who has founded multiple successful businesses in the fields of digital marketing, software development, e-commerce, content marketing, and more.

