Who is Harper Hempel Boyfriend,Measurements,Profession,Net Worth

Harper Hempel is an American star, a Photographer, and a professional volleyball player and social media personality best known as a long-time girlfriend of Jamal Muray, a senior and professional Canadian basketball player in the National Basketball Association team (NBA). She is a Marketing major and a Digital Media major.

Harper Hempel-Birthday, Family, Education

Hempel was born in Kentucky, United States, on August 31, 1997, to her parents Richard Hempel and Colleen Hempel. But she currently resides in Atlanta.

Richard Hempel, her father, is a successful businessman in America. He is co-founder of eCoach, a platform providing sports fans with access to learn from expert coaches. And her mother, at the same time, played football and played as a Quarterback, representing Harvard university college while in college.

Harper attended the Ryle High School in Kentucky, where she was part of the volleyball team. She later joined the University of Kentucky to have a bachelor’s degree in Marketing and Digital Media. Her passion for volleyball continued, where she met Jamal Murray, the Canadian professional basketball athlete.

Career Records

Harper recorded her season-high with five digs while playing against Illinois and Wichita. While playing against Wichita State, she recorded her career’s first kill, and while playing against Northern Illinois, she recorded her first career ace. Harper Hempel played 17 matches and recorded a career-high of five assassins.

Harper became one of the 6th players with a rally score of twenty-five points to have forty-five-plus helper matches in Kentucky. While playing against the Golden Eagles team, Harper recorded a high of five digs. She also recorded a match-winning ace against the Louisiana State University team.

Apart from volleyball, Harper is also interested in Digital Media and Marketing. She has earned over 78k followers on her Instagram profile.

Net Worth

She is a volleyball player, social media star, community manager, and photographer. Hempel has a net worth of approx $1 million to $5 million. She is just 25 years old (In 2021), and she will have a great career in the future.

Apart from work, Hempel is a fan of sports footwear and has a remarkable gathering of kicks. Her ideals are Nike Jordan shoes, but she also carries other brands.