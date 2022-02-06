Jill Tavelman Popularity,Measurements,Nationality,Married Life,Net Woth

It is not uncommon that Media often follows the life of celebrities and their partners and makes it possible for a public approach. American actress Jill Tavelman(April 9, 1956) is a famous actress, architect, and television personality. Due to her marriage to a renowned drummer, singer, and songwriter named Phil Collins, she rose to fame. Jill Tavelman also has been the topic of many headlines when her daughter, Lily Collins, became a famous actress.

Jill Tavelman— Age, Birthday, Family, Nationality

Her birthday falls on April 9 of every year, and now she is 65 years old. Jill holds American Nationality and belongs to a British-Irish ethnicity. Being a child of an actress and theater artist, Jane Hale(mother), Jill also has a passion for this profession at an early age. Moreover, her father was a Canadian Jewish native running a men’s clothing store in California.

Education and Profession

Jill Tavelman is a graduate and started her education at a local private school. However, there is no briefing about her educational qualifications.

If we talk about her professional life, then by profession, Tavelman is an architect. She opened her antique store located in West Hollywood(California). Presently, Jill manages a website,” WAVERLY ON DOHENY.” On her site, Jill sells the business of the antic pieces. Besides this, she also has appeared in Extra (1994). She also played a role as a Woman at the Airport in the film “Buster.” Furthermore, there are no more disclosed details about her Professional life.

Married Life Of Jill Tavelman

Tavelman got married to Collins in 1984. She was his second wife. By profession, Phil Tavelman is an English drummer, recording producer, songwriter, and recognized as the drummer/singer of the rock band” Genesis.”After the passage of five years, their child, Lily Collins, came to the world. Lily Collins is a successful actress and model. She has also won this New Hollywood Film Award.

Furthermore, The couple faced many hurdles throughout their relationship. Their relationship remained for 12 years, and they divorced on December 5, 1996. Despite their separation, they remain one of the most famous couples in the USA.

Net Worth

The primary source of wealth is her profession as an entrepreneur and entrepreneur. She has earned a net worth of $25 million. She has also received $17 million from Collins at divorce.

Overview:

She has a great interest in the antique collection. Most interesting is that Jill is an inspiration and one of the important figures for her daughter Lily.