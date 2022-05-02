Every fact you need to know about Aliza Jane

Aliza Jane is an American social media personality. She was born on 28 May 1997 In the United
States. Her full name is Aliza Jane Aka Ayyyejae. She was born in California and then moved to
Utah.
She became popular as a throat goat on Instagram. AlizaJane got fame when she said in an
interview that she took care of many NBA team members. Now she is 25 years old. People are
really impressed by her as she provides physical fulfillment to athletes, especially the NBA team.
No doubt, the girl is a rising star on Instagram.
Biography and Body Statistics:
Full name: Aliza Jane Aka Ayyyejae
Date of birth: 28 May 1997
Place of birth: United States
Age: 25 years old (As of 2022)
Horoscope: Gemini
Nationality: American
Occupation: Social Media Personality
Instagram: @ ayyyejae1
Net Worth: approx.: Under Review
Spouse/Boyfriend: Single
All about the body measurements of the Aliza Jane
Here are the body measurements of this charming media person
Weight: Not Available
height: Not Available
shoe size: Not Available
body measurements: Not Available
Facts about Aliza Jane
Aliza Jane’s full name is Aliza Jane Aka Ayyyejae, and people also know her as goat
throat on Instagram.
She was born in 1997, and now she is 25 years old.
Aliza’s birthplace is California, but now she has been shifted to Utah.
She is not involved in any kind of romantic relationship. It seems that she is still single.
She started her career on Instagram in 2019, and now she has become a social media
personality.
Aliza also provides physical training to NBA players.
The model went viral when she told about the hooking up story with 7 members of the
basketball team during her birthday.
Aliza Jane is also known by another name, The Greek Freak.